Curacao Vs Ivory Coast, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group E Decider Clash From New York New Jersey Stadium

Curaçao Vs Ivory Coast Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: The "Blue Wave" face a must-win, giant-killing mission against the "Elephants" at Philadelphia Stadium to snatch Group E's final knockout ticket. Germany have already qualified. Ivory Coast need only a single point to advance. However, Curaçao -- buoyed by the heroic form of goalkeeper Eloy Room -- know that nothing less than a historic victory will keep their dream alive. Captain Leandro Bacuna must orchestrate a flawless performance on the pitch while keeping a close eye on the simultaneous drama in East Rutherford. There, a desperate Ecuador side led by Moises Caicedo will hunt for goals against the German juggernaut. That parallel clash will ultimately decide the final qualification in this intriguing group. It is a multi-stadium, high-stakes drama where every second counts. See the best photos from the CUW vs CIV football match here:

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Curacao vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Flags AP Photo
Flags for Curacao and Ivory Coast are displayed on the pitch ahead of the World Cup Group E soccer match between Curacao and Ivory Coast in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
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Curacao vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Curacao fans wait AP Photo
Soccer fans wait for the start of the World Cup Group E soccer match between Curacao and Ivory Coast in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
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Curacao vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Curacao fans arrive AP Photo
Curacao fans cheer before the World Cup Group E soccer match between Curacao and Ivory Coast in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
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Curacao vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Ivory Coast players warm up AP Photo
Ivory Coast players warm up during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Curacao and Ivory Coast in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
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Curacao vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Tahith Chong warms up AP Photo
Curaçao's Tahith Chong (21) warms up for the World Cup Group E soccer match between Curacao and Ivory Coast in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
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Curacao vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Curacao Players warm up AP Photo
Curacao players warm up ahead the World Cup Group E soccer match between Curacao and Ivory Coast in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
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Curacao vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Ivory XI AP Photo
Ivory Coast players line up during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Curacao and Ivory Coast in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
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Curacao vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Dick Advocaat AP Photo
Curaçao head coach Dick Advocaat sits on the bench before the World Cup Group E soccer match between Curacao and Ivory Coast in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
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Curacao vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Curacao XI AP Photo
Curacao players pose for a photo ahead of the World Cup Group E soccer match between Curacao and Ivory Coast in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
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Curacao vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Tahith Chong in action AP Photo
Curaçao's Tahith Chong (21) shoots during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Curacao and Ivory Coast in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
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Curacao vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Nicholas Pepe Scores AP Photo
Ivory Coast's Nicolas Pepe (19) scores during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Curacao and Ivory Coast in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
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Curacao vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Nicholas Pepe Celeb AP Photo
Ivory Coast's Nicolas Pepe (19) celebrates after scoring during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Curacao and Ivory Coast in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
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Curacao vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Ivory Banner Fan AP Photo
Ivory Coast soccer fans ahead the World Cup Group E soccer match between Curacao and Ivory Coast in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
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