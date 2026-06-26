Curacao Vs Ivory Coast, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group E Decider Clash From New York New Jersey Stadium
Curaçao Vs Ivory Coast Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: The "Blue Wave" face a must-win, giant-killing mission against the "Elephants" at Philadelphia Stadium to snatch Group E's final knockout ticket. Germany have already qualified. Ivory Coast need only a single point to advance. However, Curaçao -- buoyed by the heroic form of goalkeeper Eloy Room -- know that nothing less than a historic victory will keep their dream alive. Captain Leandro Bacuna must orchestrate a flawless performance on the pitch while keeping a close eye on the simultaneous drama in East Rutherford. There, a desperate Ecuador side led by Moises Caicedo will hunt for goals against the German juggernaut. That parallel clash will ultimately decide the final qualification in this intriguing group. It is a multi-stadium, high-stakes drama where every second counts. See the best photos from the CUW vs CIV football match here:
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