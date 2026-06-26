Curacao Vs Ivory Coast, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group E Decider Clash From New York New Jersey Stadium

Flags for Curacao and Ivory Coast are displayed on the pitch ahead of the World Cup Group E soccer match between Curacao and Ivory Coast in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

1/12 Soccer fans wait for the start of the World Cup Group E soccer match between Curacao and Ivory Coast in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)





2/12 Curacao fans cheer before the World Cup Group E soccer match between Curacao and Ivory Coast in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)





3/12 Ivory Coast players warm up during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Curacao and Ivory Coast in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)





4/12 Curaçao's Tahith Chong (21) warms up for the World Cup Group E soccer match between Curacao and Ivory Coast in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)





5/12 Curacao players warm up ahead the World Cup Group E soccer match between Curacao and Ivory Coast in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)





6/12 Ivory Coast players line up during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Curacao and Ivory Coast in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)





7/12 Curaçao head coach Dick Advocaat sits on the bench before the World Cup Group E soccer match between Curacao and Ivory Coast in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)





8/12 Curacao players pose for a photo ahead of the World Cup Group E soccer match between Curacao and Ivory Coast in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)





9/12 Curaçao's Tahith Chong (21) shoots during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Curacao and Ivory Coast in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)





10/12 Ivory Coast's Nicolas Pepe (19) scores during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Curacao and Ivory Coast in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)





11/12 Ivory Coast's Nicolas Pepe (19) celebrates after scoring during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Curacao and Ivory Coast in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)





12/12 Ivory Coast soccer fans ahead the World Cup Group E soccer match between Curacao and Ivory Coast in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)





