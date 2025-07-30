TRAU FC Vs NEROCA FC Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Imphal Derby Ends In Thrilling 1-1 Draw

The Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal. X/prodefkohima

Catch the highlights from our live coverage of the Durand Cup Group F clash betwen TRAU FC and NEROCA FC that took place at the Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal. It was a thrilling contest. NEROCA started well before the momentum shifted towards TRAU FC who ended the deadlock just after the half-time to take a 1-0 lead. TRAU then were reduced to 10 men for the final quarter of the game and NEROCA finally equalised in the injury time to make it 1-1. Imphal derby thrilled the fans and ended in a draw.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Jul 2025, 01:46:02 pm IST TRAU FC Vs NEROCA FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025 Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Durand Cup Group F clash betwen TRAU FC and NEROCA FC taking place at the Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal.

30 Jul 2025, 02:10:13 pm IST TRAU FC Vs NEROCA FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025 The return of the Durand Cup in Manipur has ignited widespread excitement, and the state government has already declared a half-holiday on the matchday "to enable employees and others to watch" the match.

30 Jul 2025, 02:31:04 pm IST TRAU FC Vs NEROCA FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025 The TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC clash, set in the heart of the state and aptly dubbed a 'derby', has all the makings of a classic. The two local giants have won more than 20 major trophies between them, and this latest face-off will add a new dimension to the rivalry, for both clubs and the local populace, considering the state of affairs in this small, hilly northeastern state.

30 Jul 2025, 02:57:00 pm IST TRAU FC Vs NEROCA FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: About To Start Okay there is some confusion. The official website says the match was to start of 3pm but now the official broadcaster is saying the game kicks off 4pm. So stay tuned.

30 Jul 2025, 03:23:27 pm IST TRAU FC Vs NEROCA FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: About To Start We will be starting in about half hour. Stay tuned.

30 Jul 2025, 04:04:15 pm IST TRAU FC Vs NEROCA FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025 KICK OFF! The match has begun with the referee's whistle and the Imphal Derby is underway.

30 Jul 2025, 04:16:42 pm IST TRAU FC Vs NEROCA FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025 12' It is still goalless in Imphal but NEROCA are piling on pressure on TRAU. The game has been played in the TRAU half so far and they will need to do something about it.

30 Jul 2025, 04:24:18 pm IST TRAU FC Vs NEROCA FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025 20' TRAU FC make an attack and get a shy at the goal finally but the shot, taken from just outside the box, just sails over the goalpost. So it still remains 0-0.

30 Jul 2025, 04:33:20 pm IST TRAU FC Vs NEROCA FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025 30' Teams take a break for Drinks. It is a hot day out there in Imphal and the two teams now get a deserved break. It is still 0-0.

30 Jul 2025, 04:50:57 pm IST TRAU FC Vs NEROCA FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025 45' TRAU have upped the ante since the the drinks break. They have hit the post and come close to getting the lead a few times. But the scorecard remains 0-0 so far.

30 Jul 2025, 04:55:41 pm IST TRAU FC Vs NEROCA FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025 Half-time! TRAU 0-0 NEROCA

30 Jul 2025, 05:32:09 pm IST TRAU FC Vs NEROCA FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025 GOAL!!! TRAU FC 1-0 NEROCA FC 58' Raj Singh breaks the deadlock in the Imphal Derby to open up the scoresheet for TRAU FC, scoring an excellent long-range curler to find the top of the net, from outside the right-wing of the box.

30 Jul 2025, 05:27:48 pm IST TRAU FC Vs NEROCA FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025 After some initial hiccups, TRAU have upped their game in style and they are now in lead. It is 1-0 and NEROCA are trailing now.

30 Jul 2025, 05:45:10 pm IST TRAU FC Vs NEROCA FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025 80' TRAU have been reduced to 10 men and that will give NEROCA a big chance in these last 10 minutes. Is there a twist waiting to unfold or TRAU will dig deep to win this match? Where are we headed?

30 Jul 2025, 06:01:20 pm IST TRAU FC Vs NEROCA FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025 GOAL!!! TRAU FC 1-1 NEROCA FC 90+5' NEROCA have found the equaliser. Arunjacki is the man who finds the back of the net. They were threatening to score for a long time now but finally they get on board with just minutes left for the final whistle.

30 Jul 2025, 06:13:48 pm IST TRAU FC Vs NEROCA FC Live Score, Durand Cup 2025 Full-time! TRAU FC 1-1 NEROCA FC