Football Transfers: Manu Trigueros Ends 12-Year Villarreal Stay To Join Granada

Midfielder Manu Trigueros has left Villarreal to join Spanish second-tier side Granada on a two-year contract, the club announced on Thursday. (More Football News)
The 32-year-old holds the record for the most appearances for Villarreal in La Liga, having played 477 such matches for the club, making his debut back in 2012.
He scored 38 goals and registered 39 assists in his 12-year tenure with their first team, having previously represented Villarreal C and Villarreal B.
Trigueros won the Europa League with the Yellow Submarine in 2021 and also helped his side reach the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2022.
"We thank Trigueros for his commitment, dedication and professionalism in a long and successful career," Villarreal said in a statement.
"We wish him the best of luck in his new professional stage. This will always be your home."