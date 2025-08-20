Football Transfers: Kevin Trapp Joins Paris FC After Successful Eintracht Frankfurt Spell

Kevin Trapp has left Eintracht Frankfurt to join newly promoted Ligue 1 side Paris FC
Trapp made 395 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Bundesliga
Since 2018, he has made 866 saves in all competitions - the most in Europe’s top five leagues
Kevin Trapp has left Eintracht Frankfurt to join newly promoted Ligue 1 club Paris FC.
Trapp enjoyed two separate stints at Eintracht, rejoining them in August 2018, having spent three years with Paris Saint-Germain.
The Germany international made 395 appearances for Eintracht overall, including 287 during his latest spell.
He was one of the heroes for the side during their Europa League triumph in 2022, while he also helped the side reach the DFB-Pokal final the following season, though they lost to RB Leipzig.
Since August 2018, Trapp has kept 40 clean sheets in the Bundesliga and boasts a save percentage of 67.1% in that time.
Trapp has made 866 saves in all competitions for Eintracht since the start of the 2018-19 season – more saves than any other goalkeeper from Europe's big five leagues has made in that period.
"It's hard for me to find the right words today because I'm feeling a mixture of two emotions: excitement and sadness," said Trapp in a club statement.
"I’m looking forward to a new chapter, but at the same time, I'm sad to be saying goodbye to Eintracht. I was, I am, and I will always be an Eagle."
Last season, Trapp made 36 appearances in all competitions, helping Eintracht to a third-place finish in the Bundesliga, their best result since 1993. They also reached the Europa League quarter-finals before losing to eventual champions Tottenham.