Football

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Wolves, English Premier League 2025-26: Palhinha’s Late Goal Rescues Spurs After Bueno Strike

João Palhinha struck in the fourth minute of stoppage time to rescue a 1-1 draw for Tottenham Hotspur against bottom-placed Wolves at home. Santiago Bueno had earlier given Wolves the lead in the 54th minute, raising hopes of their first Premier League win of the season after five straight defeats. Despite Spurs struggling to create openings, Palhinha’s late curled finish, his third goal since joining on loan from Bayern Munich, spared new manager Thomas Frank from back-to-back home losses. However, the result still felt like a missed opportunity for Spurs, who could have gone second following defeats for Liverpool and Chelsea earlier in the day.

Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves_Joao Palhinha
English Premier League 2025-26: Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Tottenham Hotspur's Joao Palhinha celebrates after scoring his side's first goal of the game during an English Premier League soccer match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

2/9
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves_Joao Palhinha
English Premier League 2025-26: Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Tottenham Hotspur's Joao Palhinha scores their side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

3/9
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves_Jackson Tchatchoua
English Premier League 2025-26: Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jackson Tchatchoua, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven, right, battle for the ball during an English Premier League soccer match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

4/9
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves_Andre, Richarlison
English Premier League 2025-26: Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Andre, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison battle for the ball during the Englsih Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

5/9
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves_Santiago Bueno
English Premier League 2025-26: Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Santiago Bueno, right, and Tottenham Hotspur's Wilson Odobert, left, battle for the ball during an English Premier League soccer match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

6/9
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves_Santiago Bueno
English Premier League 2025-26: Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Andre, left, Santiago Bueno, right, and Tottenham Hotspur's Wilson Odobert, center, battle for the ball during an English Premier League soccer match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

7/9
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves_ Xavi Simons
English Premier League 2025-26: Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Santiago Bueno, left, works against Tottenham Hotspur's Xavi Simons, right, during an English Premier League soccer match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

8/9
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves_Santiago Bueno
English Premier League 2025-26: Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Santiago Bueno celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

9/9
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves_Santiago Bueno
English Premier League 2025-26: Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Santiago Bueno scores his side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

