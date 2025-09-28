Football

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Wolves, English Premier League 2025-26: Palhinha’s Late Goal Rescues Spurs After Bueno Strike

João Palhinha struck in the fourth minute of stoppage time to rescue a 1-1 draw for Tottenham Hotspur against bottom-placed Wolves at home. Santiago Bueno had earlier given Wolves the lead in the 54th minute, raising hopes of their first Premier League win of the season after five straight defeats. Despite Spurs struggling to create openings, Palhinha’s late curled finish, his third goal since joining on loan from Bayern Munich, spared new manager Thomas Frank from back-to-back home losses. However, the result still felt like a missed opportunity for Spurs, who could have gone second following defeats for Liverpool and Chelsea earlier in the day.