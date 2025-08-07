Tottenham Hotspur Defender Radu Dragusin Says Injury Changed His Perspective In Football

Radu Dragusin suffered an ACL injury in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 and spent the rest of the season on the sidelines

File photo of Radu Dragusin lifting the UEFA Europa League title for Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: File
Radu Dragusin revealed how the recovery process from his injury has changed his perspective on football.

The Tottenham defender suffered a season-ending ACL injury in January when facing Elfsborg in the Europa League.

The 23-year-old required surgery to fix the issue, causing him to miss the Europa League final despite being able to travel with the squad for the fixture.

Dragusin has played 25 games in the Premier League since joining Spurs in January 2024, winning 60% of his tackles and 59% of his duels on his way to keeping three clean sheets.

The centre-back shared how the injury changed him in a positive way as he embraced the challenge of recovery.

"I think it really changed the way I see everything in football," Dragusin told the Spurs website.

"It was my first injury, so it was a big change. I had to learn to live with it, train with it but I think it changed me in a good way - it gave me another perspective of how I view everything in football.

"I had to learn how to walk again. I was on crutches, my knee was really stiff from the surgery. It was a long process but, once I got back to normal walking, it became a positive journey.

"I can say I enjoyed it because you need a positive mindset, to embrace the injury, even though it's the worst part of the game. You need to learn to find a way to be happy and enjoy the process - and I think I found that."

Despite not being able to train under new boss Thomas Frank yet, the defender has been involved in team meetings and is eager to get back on the pitch.

"I've been part of all the squad meetings—tactical ones, everything he and his staff are working to build," he added.

"And I think it's been really helpful for me to understand his ideas, principles and the tactics that he wants to implement in the squad. As a footballer, you adapt to the requirements the coach asks of you.

"But honestly, I just want to be back on the pitch training with the boys again. I can't wait to be back. I've been working hard, on and off the pitch, with the fitness staff. Once I'm fully fit, I can't wait to be back with the boys and back for the matches too."

