Tajikistan Vs Iran Live Streaming, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

TJK Vs IRN Live Streaming, CAFA Nations League 2025: Defending champions Iran aim to seal a spot in the final while hosts Tajikistan chase a miracle win in a high-stakes Group B showdown. Tajikistan vs Iran preview, match and telecast details

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Tajikistan vs Iran live streaming CAFA Nations Cup 2025
Tajikistan captain Parvizdzhon Umarbayev with India captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. | Photo: Instagram/cafassociation
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Iran lead Group B with 6 points and a +5 goal difference; a draw secures their final berth

  • Tajikistan sit third with 3 points and must win convincingly to reach the final

  • Iran have won all four previous meetings against Tajikistan, including a 6-1 friendly win in 2012

  • Team Melli have scored 6 goals and conceded just 1 in the tournament so far

  • Tajikistan risk missing out on the third-place playoff, with India and Afghanistan close behind

Hosts Tajikistan will face Iran in their final Group B fixture of the CAFA Nations League 2025 at Hisor Central Stadium on Thursday (September 4). Watch the Tajikistan vs Iran football match tonight.

As things stand, defending champions Iran lead the points table with six points from two wins in two, and they need only a draw to reach the final. Tajikistan are third with three points after beating Afghanistan and losing to India.

Team Melli, coached by Amir Ghalenoei, have scored six goals and conceded one in their wins against Afghanistan (3-1) and India (3-0). For the record, Iran beat Uzbekistan 1-0 in the final of the inaugural edition in 2023 in Tashkent.

Tajikistan, meanwhile, recovered from their 2-1 defeat to India with a solid 2-0 victory over Afghanistan. Nicknamed "The Crowns," they now need a big win to reach the final. In the last edition, they missed out on the playoffs, placing third in Group A behind hosts Uzbekistan and Oman, but ahead of Turkmenistan.

Gela Shekiladze's men also face the risk of losing out on the third-place playoff spot, again, with both India and Afghanistan also in the hunt for a second-place finish.

Tajikistan Vs Iran Football Head-To-Head Record

This marks the fifth meeting between Tajikistan and Iran. Historically, Iran have dominated this matchup, winning all four previous meetings.

The last time they met, Iran thrashed Tajikistan 6-1 in an international friendly on November 6, 2012. Tonight's match carries direct implications for the knockout stage.

Tajikistan Vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details

When is the Tajikistan vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match being played?

The Tajikistan vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will be played on Thursday, 4 September 2025, at 5:30 PM IST.

Where is the Tajikistan vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match being played?

The Tajikistan vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will be played at the Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan.

Where to watch the Tajikistan vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match live?

The Tajikistan vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India. It will also not be televised on any TV channels.

Published At:
