Wojciech Szczesny Announces Retirement Following Juventus Exit

Former Juventus and Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has announced his retirement from football. (More Football News)
He won 11 major trophies during his career in England and Italy, and earned 84 caps for Poland, playing in seven major tournaments for his country.
Szczesny agreed to mutually terminate his contract with Juventus earlier this month after a breakdown in negotiations over a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.
The goalkeeper joined Arsenal as a 16-year-old in 2006, making 181 first-team appearances and winning two FA Cups in 2014 and 2015.
After spending two seasons on loan at Roma, he then joined Juventus in 2017, winning eight major trophies, including three Serie A titles.
Since making his Serie A debut, the Pole made the fifth most saves in the league (among goalkeepers to play at least 50 games), making 481, while he also had the fifth-best save percentage in that time – 72.55%.
Only two goalkeepers in Serie A bettered Szczesny's 200 league appearances since his debut, though he conceded considerably fewer goals (179) than both Andrea Consigli (411) and Lukasz Skorupski (301) during that time.
In a post on Instagram, Szczesny announced his retirement, claiming his heart was no longer in the game.
"I left Warsaw, my hometown in June of 2006 to join Arsenal with one dream – to make a living out of football," he said. "Little did I know it would be a start of a journey of a lifetime. Little did I know that I would get to play for the biggest clubs in the world and represent my country 84 times.
"Little did I know that not only would I make a living out of the game, but the game would become my whole life. I didn't just realise my dreams; I've arrived where my imagination wouldn't even dare to take me.
"Everything that I have and everything that I am I owe to the beautiful game of football… But I also gave the game all I had. I gave the game 18 years of my life, every day, without excuses.
"Today, my body still feels ready for challenges, my heart is not there anymore. I feel that right now it is time to give all of my attention to my family. Therefore, I have decided to retire from professional football."