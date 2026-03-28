Switzerland 3-4 Germany, International Friendly: Wirtz Double Clinches Seven-Goal Thriller For Die Mannschaft
Germany edged Switzerland 4-3 in a thrilling seven-goal encounter in an international friendly at St. Jakob-Park on Friday. The Swiss struck first in the 17th minute through Dan Ndoye, but Jonathan Tah equalised for Germany just nine minutes later. The Nati restored their lead when Breel Embolo found the back of the net in the 41st minute, but Serge Gnabry levelled in the first-half stoppage time. The second half belonged to Florian Wirtz, with the midfielder scoring in the 61st minute to put Germany ahead for the first time. Switzerland briefly equalised through Joel Monteiro in the 79th minute, but Wirtz struck again in the 85th minute to seal a brilliant victory for the visitors.
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