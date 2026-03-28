Switzerland 3-4 Germany, International Friendly: Wirtz Double Clinches Seven-Goal Thriller For Die Mannschaft

Germany edged Switzerland 4-3 in a thrilling seven-goal encounter in an international friendly at St. Jakob-Park on Friday. The Swiss struck first in the 17th minute through Dan Ndoye, but Jonathan Tah equalised for Germany just nine minutes later. The Nati restored their lead when Breel Embolo found the back of the net in the 41st minute, but Serge Gnabry levelled in the first-half stoppage time. The second half belonged to Florian Wirtz, with the midfielder scoring in the 61st minute to put Germany ahead for the first time. Switzerland briefly equalised through Joel Monteiro in the 79th minute, but Wirtz struck again in the 85th minute to seal a brilliant victory for the visitors.

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International Friendly Soccer Match: Switzerland vs Germany
Switzerland's Johan Manzambi, left, shields the ball from Germany's Anton Stach, during an international friendly soccer match between Switzerland and Germany in Basel, Switzerland. | Photo: Claudio Thoma/Keystone via AP
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International Friendly Soccer Match: Germany vs Switzerland
Switzerland's Joel Monteiro, right, celebrates his goal after scoring the third goal for Switzerland during an international friendly soccer match between Switzerland and Germany in Basel, Switzerland. | Photo: Claudio Thoma/Keystone via AP
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Fifa International Friendly Match: Switzerland vs Germany
Switzerland's Joel Monteiro celebrates after scoring a goal during an international friendly soccer match between Switzerland and Germany in Basel, Switzerland. | Photo: Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP
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Fifa International Friendly Match: Germany vs Switzerland
Switzerland's goalkeeper Gregor Kobel watches the ball go into the net for Germany's fourth goal during an international friendly soccer match between Switzerland and Germany in Basel, Switzerland. | Photo: Claudio Thoma/Keystone via AP
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Fifa International Friendly Match 2026: Germany vs Switzerland
Switzerland's Joel Monteiro, left, battles for the ball with Germany's Leon Goretzka, right, during an international friendly soccer match between Switzerland and Germany in Basel, Switzerland. | Photo: Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP
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Fifa International Friendly Match 2026: Germany vs Switzerland
Switzerland's Breel Embolo, center scores the second goal for Switzerland against Germany's Jonathan Tah, left, and Germany's goalkeeper Oliver Baumann right, during an international friendly soccer match between Switzerland and Germany in Basel, Switzerland. | Photo: Claudio Thoma/Keystone via AP
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Switzerland vs Germany Fifa International Friendly Match 2026
Switzerland's Breel Embolo, right, scores the second goal for Switzerland against Germany's Jonathan Tah, left, during an international friendly soccer match between Switzerland and Germany in Basel, Switzerland. | Photo: Claudio Thoma/Keystone via AP
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Germany vs Switzerland Fifa International Friendly Match 2026
Germany's Jonathan Tah,center celebrates his goal after scoring the first goal for Germany with, Germany's Kai Havertz, left and Germany's Leroy Sane, right, during an international friendly soccer match between Switzerland and Germany in Basel, Switzerland. | Photo: Claudio Thoma/Keystone via AP
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Friendly Soccer Match: Germany vs Switzerland
Germany's Leroy Sane, left, against Switzerland's Manuel Akanji, right, during an international friendly soccer match between Switzerland and Germany in Basel, Switzerland. | Photo: Claudio Thoma/Keystone via AP
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Friendly Soccer Match: Germany vs Switzerland
Germany's Jonathan Tah celebrates his goal during an international friendly soccer match between Switzerland and Germany in Basel, Switzerland. | Photo: Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP
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