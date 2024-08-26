Football

Sven-Goran Eriksson: Former England Manager Passes Away Aged 76

Sven-Goran Eriksson, England’s first overseas manager as well as winner of many honours at the club level has died aged 76 after lengthy cancer battle

Sven-Gorak Eriksson
Former England men's national football team manager Sven-Goran Eriksson. Photo: File
Sven-Goran Eriksson, England’s first overseas manager as well as winner of many honours at the club level has died aged 76 after a lengthy cancer battle. (More Football News)

Eriksson led the Three Lions to the quarters at three major events during his five-year spell from 2001 to 2006. 

The Swede managed 12 clubs, including Manchester City, AS Roma, Lazio, Leicester City, and also has 18 trophies to his name.

After calling time on his professional career, Erikkson kicked-off his managerial career with Degerfors in 1977, before he made the switch to Swedish side Gothenburg.

Gothenburg, under Erikkson, won the Swedish title, two Swedish Cups as well as the UEFA Cup in 1981.

He then made the move to Portugal to manage Benfica. During his time in Italy, he managed Roma, Fiorentina, Lazio, as well as Sampdoria, winning seven trophies, including the Serie A title, two Italian Cups and the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

Adding to it, he coached the likes of Frank Lampard, David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes among many others.

Following the diagnosis, spent time visiting some of his previous clubs, including Sampdoria and Lazio. 

