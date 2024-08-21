Sven-Goran Eriksson has delivered an emotional farewell message following his terminal cancer diagnosis, telling fans: "Take care of your life, and live it." (More Football News)
Former England manager Eriksson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year, saying in January he had "at best, a year left to live".
Eriksson, who won league titles in charge of Benfica and Lazio as well as leading Roma and Sampdoria to Coppa Italia triumphs, has since been the subject of an Amazon Prime documentary.
In a preview of the documentary, Eriksson delivered a poignant message to fans, saying: "I had a good life.
"I think we are all scared of the day when we die, but life is about death as well. You have to learn to accept it for what it is.
"Hopefully, at the end, people will say, 'yeah, he was a good man', but not everyone will say that.
"I hope you will remember me as a positive guy, trying to do everything he could do.
"Don't be sorry, smile. Thank you for everything, coaches, players, the crowds. It's been fantastic. Take care of yourself and take care of your life, and live it."
Eriksson became the first foreign manager to lead England when he took charge in 2001, overseeing runs to the quarter-finals at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, also reaching the same stage of Euro 2004.
In March, Eriksson coached a Liverpool legends team to a 4-2 victory over a side made up of former Ajax players in a charity match at Anfield, having revealed it was his lifelong dream to manage the Reds.
Having received a standing ovation from a capacity crowd, Eriksson described the occasion as "absolutely beautiful", adding: "That will be a huge memory in my life."
He was also invited to attend Lazio's final game of the 2023-24 season at the Stadio Olimpico, receiving a rapturous ovation from supporters of the team he led between 1997 and 2001.