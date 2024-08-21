Football

'Don't Be Sorry, Smile': Sven-Goran Eriksson Delivers Emotional Message After Cancer Diagnosis

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year, saying in January he had "at best, a year left to live"

Sven-Goran Eriksson-former-england-manager
Sven-Goran Eriksson pictured at a Liverpool legends charity match in March.
info_icon

Sven-Goran Eriksson has delivered an emotional farewell message following his terminal cancer diagnosis, telling fans: "Take care of your life, and live it." (More Football News)

Former England manager Eriksson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year, saying in January he had "at best, a year left to live".

Eriksson, who won league titles in charge of Benfica and Lazio as well as leading Roma and Sampdoria to Coppa Italia triumphs, has since been the subject of an Amazon Prime documentary.

In a preview of the documentary, Eriksson delivered a poignant message to fans, saying: "I had a good life.

"I think we are all scared of the day when we die, but life is about death as well. You have to learn to accept it for what it is. 

"Hopefully, at the end, people will say, 'yeah, he was a good man', but not everyone will say that.

"I hope you will remember me as a positive guy, trying to do everything he could do. 

"Don't be sorry, smile. Thank you for everything, coaches, players, the crowds. It's been fantastic. Take care of yourself and take care of your life, and live it."

Eriksson became the first foreign manager to lead England when he took charge in 2001, overseeing runs to the quarter-finals at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, also reaching the same stage of Euro 2004.

In March, Eriksson coached a Liverpool legends team to a 4-2 victory over a side made up of former Ajax players in a charity match at Anfield, having revealed it was his lifelong dream to manage the Reds.

Having received a standing ovation from a capacity crowd, Eriksson described the occasion as "absolutely beautiful", adding: "That will be a huge memory in my life."

He was also invited to attend Lazio's final game of the 2023-24 season at the Stadio Olimpico, receiving a rapturous ovation from supporters of the team he led between 1997 and 2001.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rohit Sharma Named Best Men's Cricketer, Rahul Dravid Gets Lifetime Honour At CEAT Awards
  2. Afghanistan Cricket Board Names India's R Sridhar As Assistant Coach
  3. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: Chris Woakes Leads England Charge Against Sri Lanka On Day 1
  4. Rohit Sharma Credits 'Three Pillars' Rahul Dravid, Ajit Agarkar, Jay Shah For T20 World Cup Title
  5. Deepti Sharma Unfazed By T20 World Cup Venue Change, Says 'It Won't Affect Our Preparations'
Football News
  1. 'Don't Be Sorry, Smile': Sven-Goran Eriksson Delivers Emotional Message After Cancer Diagnosis
  2. West Ham Vs Crystal Palace Prediction, English Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Key Players
  3. SAFF U20 Championship 2024: Indian Team Forced To Train Indoors Amid Heavy Rain
  4. Football Transfers: Napoli Welcome David Neres From Benfica In 23.8-Million-Pound Deal
  5. Football Transfers: Facundo Pellistri Seals Panathinaikos Switch From Manchester United
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
  2. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  3. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  4. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  5. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Poland Visit Highlights: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Pays Tribute To Royal Family Of Kolhapur
  2. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Sacks New Principal Of RG Kar College; Sandip Ghosh's Transfer Revoked
  3. Earthquake Tremors Felt In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla
  4. PM Modi Arrives In Poland Ahead Of Historic Ukraine Visit With Hopes Of 'Early Return Of Peace'
  5. Kolkata Doctor Case: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Demands CM Mamata Banerjee's Resignation
Entertainment News
  1. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  2. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  3. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  4. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  5. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
US News
  1. Royal Caribbean Unveils New Icon Class Ship ‘Star Of The Seas’, Set To Debut In 2025
  2. Starbucks' New CEO Will Travel From California To Seattle To Work From Office
  3. The Atlantic Ocean Is Cooling Rapidly. What’s Really Going On?
  4. BMW Recalls Over 720,000 Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk
  5. New Book Reveals Queen Elizabeth Found Donald Trump ‘Very Rude’, Here’s Why
World News
  1. Sicily Yacht Accident: Divers Recover 5 Bodies During Search Ops, 1 Missing
  2. UAE Accepts Credentials Of Taliban Ambassador In Major Diplomatic Coup For Afghanistan's Rulers
  3. Sri Lanka Announces Visa-Free Entry For Tourists From India, UK And 33 Countries | Details
  4. Iran Gets 1st Female Minister In Over A Decade After Parliament Approves Pezeshkian's Cabinet
  5. Royal Caribbean Unveils New Icon Class Ship ‘Star Of The Seas’, Set To Debut In 2025
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Poland Visit Highlights: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Pays Tribute To Royal Family Of Kolhapur
  2. Chhattisgarh High Court Endorses Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai's Government's 'Zero Tolerance' Policy Against Corruption
  3. MPox Scare: Dedicated Ward For Isolation, 5 Allocated Beds, Ambulance | AIIMS Delhi Issues Guidelines
  4. Chhattisgarh: Pigeon Falls Instead Of Flying At I-Day Event, Action Sought Over Viral Video
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 21, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Bharat Bandh Over SC's Quota Ruling: Banks, Schools Mostly Open; Police Lathi-Charge Protesters In Bihar
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Honours Shared In Rain-Hit Day; PAK 158/4 (41 Overs) At Stumps
  8. Kolkata Doctor Case: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Demands CM Mamata Banerjee's Resignation