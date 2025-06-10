Sri Lanka Vs Chinese Taipei Live Streaming, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifying Round 3: When, Where To Watch

Sri Lanka will face Chinese Taipei in Matchday 2 of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifying Round 3, Group D, on Tuesday, June 10, at the Colombo Racecourse.
Both teams are currently without a point in Group D, which also includes Thailand and Turkmenistan--each having won their opening fixtures.
Sri Lanka suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat to Thailand in Bangkok, with Gustavsson’s first-half strike proving decisive in their matchday 1 fixture. Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei went down 1-2 against Turkmenistan at home, despite Kouame cancelling out Tagayew’s opener before Gurbanow netted the winner in the 83rd minute in Kaohsiung.
The third round of AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying features 24 teams comprising the three best-ranked losing sides from the first round, 18 third and fourth-placed teams from the second round, and three play-off round winners. These teams have been divided into six groups of four, with each group playing home-and-away double round-robin matches. Only the group winners will secure the remaining six spots at the AFC Asian Cup 2027.
Sri Lanka Vs Chinese Taipei Live Streaming:
When is the Sri Lanka Vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifying Round 3 Group D match?
The Sri Lanka Vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifying Round 3 Group D match will be held at the Colombo Racecourse, Colombo at 3:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Sri Lanka Vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifying Round 3 Group D match?
The Sri Lanka Vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifying 3rd Round Group D match streaming details are not yet confirmed.