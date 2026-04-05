Sporting Delhi 2-0 Kerala Blasters Highlights, ISL: Babovic, Aimen Hand The Phoenix First Win Of Season

Action from the first half of the Indian Super League 2025-26 game between Sporting Delhi and Kerala Blasters. Photo: X/Indian Super League

Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Highlights, Indian Super League 2025-26: Goals in either half from Mohammed Aimen and Matija Babovic powered Sporting Club Delhi to a 2-0 victory over Kerala Blasters FC in their round 7 clash of Indian Super League 2025-26, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday (April 5). Aimen scored against his former club in the 36th minute and Babovic sealed the deal in the seventh minute of injury time. The Phoenix thus claimed their first win of the season and kept a clean sheet for the first time too. For the Yellow Army, the despair continued. Catch the key updates from the ISL match, as it happened.

LIVE UPDATES

5 Apr 2026, 03:42:35 pm IST Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: Hey There! Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the Indian Super League round seven encounter between Sporting Club Delhi and Kerala Blasters. Watch this space for live updates from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

5 Apr 2026, 04:01:51 pm IST Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 5pm IST. The Sporting Club Delhi vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2025-26 game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports TEN 2 TV channel in the country.

5 Apr 2026, 04:37:35 pm IST Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: SCD Starting XI Here is how the home side lines up for the matchday 7 fixture: Our XI for the challenge ahead. ⚔️🔴



Watch #SCDKBFC live from ISL Season 12, only on @FanCode. ⚽️#SportingClubDelhi #SCDelhi #AbDilliKiBaari #ISL12



{ Sporting Club Delhi, SCD vs KBFC, ISL 12 } pic.twitter.com/J4BYz63WmJ — Sporting Club Delhi (@OfficialSCDelhi) April 5, 2026

5 Apr 2026, 04:38:47 pm IST Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: KBFC Starting XI And here is the Blasters' team news: ℹ️ In the 🔵⚪️ corner ⚔️#KeralaBlasters #SCDKBFC pic.twitter.com/kcvWI4DVzX — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) April 5, 2026

5 Apr 2026, 05:02:49 pm IST Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: Kick-Off! Play gets underway at JLN Stadium. Sporting Delhi kicking from left to right and Kerala Blasters the other way in the first half. Remember that this is the Blasters' first game under new head coach Ashley Westwood.

5 Apr 2026, 05:12:43 pm IST Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: Later Today... The second game of the evening pits Mumbai City FC against Odisha FC. In contrast to the ongoing table-bottom clash between Sporting Delhi and Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City sit at the summit with 14 points while Odisha are ninth in a crowded middle with 11 points. The Islanders will hope to remain unbeaten in the season following a crucial 1-0 away victory over Mohun Bagan Super Giant, while The Juggernauts are aiming to build on their momentum after a 4-1 victory over NorthEast United FC.

5 Apr 2026, 05:28:47 pm IST Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: SCD 0-0 KBFC Sporting Delhi have enjoyed more time on the ball as well as chances in the first 26-odd minutes. They have two shots on goal as well as two corners, in addition to 58% possession. No goals yet, though, so Kerala Blasters are not under undue pressure.

5 Apr 2026, 05:42:56 pm IST Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: 37' SCD 1-0 KBFC Mohammed Aimen scores against his former side! The Sporting Delhi winger taps in captain Gogou's perfect grounded cross and the deadlock is broken. Aimen does not celebrate as a mark of respect to the Blasters, but has nevertheless given the hosts a well-deserved lead.

5 Apr 2026, 05:52:29 pm IST Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: Half-Time Update After three minutes of added time, the referee brings the first half to an end. Aimen's goal separates the two sides going into the break, and the Yellow Army would eye an equaliser early in the second half to try and turn their fortunes around.

5 Apr 2026, 06:10:58 pm IST Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: 47' SCD 1-0 KBFC The players return from the lemon break and the second half is underway. Sporting Delhi now kicking from right to left and Kerala Blasters the other way. A sole substitution for the Blasters, with Ebindas Yesudasan coming in for Rowllin Borges.

5 Apr 2026, 06:17:11 pm IST Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: 52' SCD 1-0 KBFC Aimen dribbles through to the edge of the Blasters' box and is brought down inside it. The referee deems it was not foul-worthy and play continues. Sporting Delhi head coach Tomasz Tchorz is not happy with the decision and protests vehemently at the sidelines; the referee shows him a yellow card in response.

5 Apr 2026, 06:36:26 pm IST Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: 72' SCD 1-0 KBFC The Yellow Army make a second substitution, as Muhammad Ajsal replaces Nihal Sudeesh. The pace of the game has slowed down a bit and Sporting Delhi wouldn't mind that. The visitors must change things up to keep their hopes of salvaging anything from this match alive, however.

5 Apr 2026, 06:46:10 pm IST Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: 83' SCD 1-0 KBFC The minutes are ticking away for The Tuskers. Less than seven minutes remain in the regulation 90 and Sporting Delhi's defence has been disciplined enough to avert Kerala Blasters' attempts. Let's see how the last few moments unfold.

5 Apr 2026, 06:51:48 pm IST Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: 85' SCD 1-0 KBFC Drama, late in the game! Aimen's smart ball finds Augustine unobstructed towards goal, but Aiban challenges him rather roughly from behind to try and keep his team afloat. The referee has no hesitation in dishing out the red card and the Blasters are down to 10 men.

5 Apr 2026, 06:54:14 pm IST Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: 91' SCD 1-0 KBFC Sporting Delhi make their first substitution of the match in the 90th minute, bringing in Devendra for the goal-scoring Aimen. Six minutes added to the second half, meanwhile.