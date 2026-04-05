Sporting Delhi 2-0 Kerala Blasters Highlights, ISL: Babovic, Aimen Hand The Phoenix First Win Of Season

Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Highlights, Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 7: The teams stayed at 12th and 13th, respectively in the standings with The Phoenix taking a step towards avoiding relegation. Catch the key updates from the ISL match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, as it happened

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Bhuvan Gupta
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Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Updates Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 7
Action from the first half of the Indian Super League 2025-26 game between Sporting Delhi and Kerala Blasters. Photo: X/Indian Super League
Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Highlights, Indian Super League 2025-26: Goals in either half from Mohammed Aimen and Matija Babovic powered Sporting Club Delhi to a 2-0 victory over Kerala Blasters FC in their round 7 clash of Indian Super League 2025-26, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday (April 5). Aimen scored against his former club in the 36th minute and Babovic sealed the deal in the seventh minute of injury time. The Phoenix thus claimed their first win of the season and kept a clean sheet for the first time too. For the Yellow Army, the despair continued. Catch the key updates from the ISL match, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: Hey There!

Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the Indian Super League round seven encounter between Sporting Club Delhi and Kerala Blasters. Watch this space for live updates from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 5pm IST. The Sporting Club Delhi vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2025-26 game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports TEN 2 TV channel in the country.

Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: SCD Starting XI

Here is how the home side lines up for the matchday 7 fixture:

Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL:  KBFC Starting XI

And here is the Blasters' team news:

Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: Kick-Off!

Play gets underway at JLN Stadium. Sporting Delhi kicking from left to right and Kerala Blasters the other way in the first half. Remember that this is the Blasters' first game under new head coach Ashley Westwood.

Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: Later Today...

The second game of the evening pits Mumbai City FC against Odisha FC. In contrast to the ongoing table-bottom clash between Sporting Delhi and Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City sit at the summit with 14 points while Odisha are ninth in a crowded middle with 11 points. The Islanders will hope to remain unbeaten in the season following a crucial 1-0 away victory over Mohun Bagan Super Giant, while The Juggernauts are aiming to build on their momentum after a 4-1 victory over NorthEast United FC.

Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: SCD 0-0 KBFC

Sporting Delhi have enjoyed more time on the ball as well as chances in the first 26-odd minutes. They have two shots on goal as well as two corners, in addition to 58% possession. No goals yet, though, so Kerala Blasters are not under undue pressure.

Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: 37' SCD 1-0 KBFC

Mohammed Aimen scores against his former side! The Sporting Delhi winger taps in captain Gogou's perfect grounded cross and the deadlock is broken. Aimen does not celebrate as a mark of respect to the Blasters, but has nevertheless given the hosts a well-deserved lead.

Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: Half-Time Update

After three minutes of added time, the referee brings the first half to an end. Aimen's goal separates the two sides going into the break, and the Yellow Army would eye an equaliser early in the second half to try and turn their fortunes around.

Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: 47' SCD 1-0 KBFC

The players return from the lemon break and the second half is underway. Sporting Delhi now kicking from right to left and Kerala Blasters the other way. A sole substitution for the Blasters, with Ebindas Yesudasan coming in for Rowllin Borges.

Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: 52' SCD 1-0 KBFC

Aimen dribbles through to the edge of the Blasters' box and is brought down inside it. The referee deems it was not foul-worthy and play continues. Sporting Delhi head coach Tomasz Tchorz is not happy with the decision and protests vehemently at the sidelines; the referee shows him a yellow card in response.

Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: 72' SCD 1-0 KBFC

The Yellow Army make a second substitution, as Muhammad Ajsal replaces Nihal Sudeesh. The pace of the game has slowed down a bit and Sporting Delhi wouldn't mind that. The visitors must change things up to keep their hopes of salvaging anything from this match alive, however.

Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: 83' SCD 1-0 KBFC

The minutes are ticking away for The Tuskers. Less than seven minutes remain in the regulation 90 and Sporting Delhi's defence has been disciplined enough to avert Kerala Blasters' attempts. Let's see how the last few moments unfold.

Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: 85' SCD 1-0 KBFC

Drama, late in the game! Aimen's smart ball finds Augustine unobstructed towards goal, but Aiban challenges him rather roughly from behind to try and keep his team afloat. The referee has no hesitation in dishing out the red card and the Blasters are down to 10 men.

Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: 91' SCD 1-0 KBFC

Sporting Delhi make their first substitution of the match in the 90th minute, bringing in Devendra for the goal-scoring Aimen. Six minutes added to the second half, meanwhile.

Sporting Delhi Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL: Full-Time Update

It's an eventful end to the match, as Sporting Delhi's head coach Tomasz Tchorz is animated again and earns a second yellow from the referee to be ejected. But it doesn't matter too much as Babovic drives in the hosts' second goal deep in stoppage time. The Phoenix claim their first win of the season and keep a clean sheet for the first time too. For the Yellow Army, the despair continues.

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