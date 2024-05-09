Football

Spanish Judge Confirms Trial For Rubiales Over Post-Women's World Cup Final Kiss Incident

Prosecutors seek a prison sentence of two and a half years for Rubiales for the alleged sexual assault and for allegedly trying to coerce Hermoso to publicly support him amid the public backlash following the World Cup decider in Sydney

AP
Luis Rubiales will be facing trial for kissing Jenni Hermoso without her consent. Photo: AP
Former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales will stand trial on charges of sexual assault and coercion for kissing forward Jenni Hermoso without her consent after last year's Women's World Cup final, a Spanish judge confirmed Wednesday. (More Football News)

Judge Francisco de Jorge had ruled in January that Rubiales' kiss was “unconsented and carried out unilaterally and in a surprising fashion.” Spanish news agency EFE reported that he has confirmed the charges.

Prosecutors seek a prison sentence of two and a half years for Rubiales for the alleged sexual assault and for allegedly trying to coerce Hermoso to publicly support him amid the public backlash following the World Cup decider in Sydney.

The judge also ruled that former Spain coach Jorge Vilda, the sports director of Spain's men's team, Albert Luque, and the federation's former head of marketing, Rubén Rivera, will also stand trial for trying to pressure Hermoso, EFE said.

The judge in January found sufficient evidence to also believe Rubiales also unsuccessfully pressured Hermoso to appear in a video he produced and published while public outroar grew against him.

A trial date has not been set.

fifa">FIFA banned Rubiales for three years until after the men's 2026 World Cup. His ban will expire before the next women's tournament in 2027. Spain's sports authority also ruled him unfit to hold a post in sports management for three years.

