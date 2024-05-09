Football

Club Brugge 1-1 Fiorentina (3-4 Agg): Viola Seal Europa Conference League Final Return

Lucas Beltran held his nerve from the penalty spot to score an 85th-minute equaliser, earning a draw on the night but a 4-3 aggregate victory over Club Brugge. Fiorentina lost last season's Europa Conference League final to West Ham, and the Serie A club will now face either Olympiacos or Aston Villa

Advertisement

Fiorentina are into the Europa Conference League final.
info_icon

Lucas Beltran was Fiorentina's hero as his late penalty in a 1-1 draw with Club Brugge ensured they progressed to the Europa Conference League final. (More Football News)

Beltran held his nerve from the spot to score an 85th-minute equaliser, earning a draw on the night but a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Fiorentina won the first leg 3-2, but Hans Vanaken's 20th-minute opener levelled the tie on Wednesday.

Aston Villa were stunned by Olympiacos - null
Europa Conference League Semi-Final: Unai Emery's Aston Villa Stunned By Olympiacos In The 1st Leg

BY Stats Perform

Christian Kouame hit the woodwork twice for Fiorentina, but the pressure finally told when Brandon Mechele caught M'Bala Nzola with a high boot.

Advertisement

Beltran made no mistake, with Fiorentina holding firm to seal their place in the final in Athens on May 29.

Fiorentina lost last season's final to West Ham, and the Serie A club will now face either Olympiacos or Aston Villa.

Data Debrief: Back-To-Back Finals For Viola

Fiorentina have reached a European final for the sixth time in their history, and the second time in a row, though they have only won one of their previous five attempts.

They have only achieved that feat once before, which was back in 1961 and 1962.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J-K: Boat Capsizes In Pulwama, 2 Persons Missing
  2. Rahul Takes 'Tempo Loads Of Money' Jibe At Modi, Asks PM To Send Agencies To Probe Ambani And Adani
  3. Delhi Court Discharges Former Customs Officer From Corruption Charges
  4. Gujarat Board To Declare GSEB HSC Science Result, GUJCET Result Tomorrow | How To Check
  5. J-K HC Adjourns Hearing Till May 22 On ED Plea To Cancel Bail To Cong Candidate Lal Singh
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ Writer Anuraadha Tewari: Prakash Jha, Madhur Bhandarkar Have Contributed Immensely To My Growth
  2. Youth Icons Of The Indian OTT Space
  3. Steve Albini, Iconic Musician And Producer, Dies At 61: Remembering A Legacy Of Alternative Music And DIY Ethos
  4. Rudhraksh Jaiwal, Nikeet Dhillon's 'Tujhpe Main Fida' Is A Modern-Day Twist To Timeless Fairy Tale
  5. Akshara Singh Shares Pictures From Airbridge With 'Travel Partner Of The Day' Monalisa
Sports News
  1. PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  2. PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  3. Sports News: It's Harry Kane Vs Jude Bellingham As Real Madrid Take On Bayern In Champions League 2nd Leg SF - As It Happened
  4. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Head, Sharma-Powered Hyderabad Pulverize Lucknow - Data Debrief
  5. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma Light Up Hyderabad
World News
  1. US Pauses Weapons Shipment To Israel Ahead of Rafah Attack, Confirms Pentagon Chief Llyod Austin
  2. Bomb In Northeastern Afghanistan kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
  3. Steve Albini, Iconic Musician And Producer, Dies At 61: Remembering A Legacy Of Alternative Music And DIY Ethos
  4. Israel Reopens Kerem Shalom Crossing After Rocket Attack, But UN Says No Aid Entered Gaza
  5. Police & Lawyers Clash In Pakistan’s Punjab Province; Over 25 Injured
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024: Rahul Hits Back At Modi With ‘ED Probe’ Challenge On Ambani-Adani Charge
  2. Who Is Sam Pitroda, Called 'American Uncle' By PM Modi Amid 'Racist' Remark Row
  3. Ignatius Jones Dies At 67: ‘Jimmy And The Boys’ Lead Vocalist Passes Away In Philippines
  4. Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked
  5. Weather Wrap: Delhi Logs Season's Hottest Day, Rain Fury Kills 7 In Hyderabad; Heatwave Alert In Kerala
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: A Look At Each Team's Chances
  7. Diljit Dosanjh Finally REACTS To Rapper Nseeb's 'You Are Not Punjab' Post
  8. Sports News: It's Harry Kane Vs Jude Bellingham As Real Madrid Take On Bayern In Champions League 2nd Leg SF - As It Happened