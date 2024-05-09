Football

Club Brugge 1-1 Fiorentina (3-4 Agg): Viola Seal Europa Conference League Final Return

Lucas Beltran held his nerve from the penalty spot to score an 85th-minute equaliser, earning a draw on the night but a 4-3 aggregate victory over Club Brugge. Fiorentina lost last season's Europa Conference League final to West Ham, and the Serie A club will now face either Olympiacos or Aston Villa