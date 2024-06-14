Spain Vs Croatia, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship Group B Match

Spain will kick off their 2024 UEFA European Championship campaign with a clash against Croatia on June 15, 2024 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. (More Football News)
Spain are coming with the mission to secure a record-breaking fourth EURO triumph. How good Luis de la Fuente's side have prepared this time, was visible in their mauling of Andorra and Northern Ireland in the warm-up matches, winning by 5-0 and 5-1 score margins, respectively.
On the other hand, there is Croatia, a powerful force risinig in the football world. Zlatko Dalić's led by Luka Modric are appearing in EURO for the fifth time. They won their friendlies against Portugal 2-1 last week.
For Croatia defeating the Spaniards might prove to be a daunting task, given the disappointing results from their last two encounters, which ended in a 5-3 loss in 2020 and a 0-0 draw in 2023. The last time Croatia defeated Spain was in November, 2018 at the UEFA Nations League.
When is Spain Vs Croatia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group A Match?
The Spain Vs Croatia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group A football match will take place on June 15, Saturday at the Olympiastadion in Berlin at 9:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Spain Vs Croatia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group A Match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.