Spain Vs Croatia, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship Group B Match

Here's all the details about the Spain Vs Croatia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group B matchday 1 Live Streaming

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Spain's coach Luis de la Fuente, center, monitors the training session at his base camp in Donaueschingen, Germany, Thursday, June 13, 2024, ahead of their Group B soccer match against Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Spain will kick off their 2024 UEFA European Championship campaign with a clash against Croatia on June 15, 2024 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. (More Football News)

Spain are coming with the mission to secure a record-breaking fourth EURO triumph. How good Luis de la Fuente's side have prepared this time, was visible in their mauling of Andorra and Northern Ireland in the warm-up matches, winning by 5-0 and 5-1 score margins, respectively.

On the other hand, there is Croatia, a powerful force risinig in the football world. Zlatko Dalić's led by Luka Modric are appearing in EURO for the fifth time. They won their friendlies against Portugal 2-1 last week.

For Croatia defeating the Spaniards might prove to be a daunting task, given the disappointing results from their last two encounters, which ended in a 5-3 loss in 2020 and a 0-0 draw in 2023. The last time Croatia defeated Spain was in November, 2018 at the UEFA Nations League.

When is Spain Vs Croatia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group A Match?


The Spain Vs Croatia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group A football match will take place on June 15, Saturday at the Olympiastadion in Berlin at 9:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Spain Vs Croatia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group A Match?


Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

