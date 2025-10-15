Football

Spain 4-0 Bulgaria, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: ESP Dominate Again

Spain continued their dominant run in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a 4-0 victory over Bulgaria on Tuesday night in Valladolid. Mikel Merino opened the scoring for Spain 10 minutes before interval before doubling the lead around the same time after the break. An own goal from Bulgaria defender pushed the score to 3-0 and Mikel Oyarzabai wrapped up the game with a fourth strike in the injury time.

World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Bulgaria vs Spain
World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Spain vs Bulgaria | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Spain's Aymeric Laporte and his team clap hands to supporters after the World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Spain and Bulgaria in Valladolid, Spain.

World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Spain vs Bulgaria
World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Bulgaria vs Spain | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates after he scored the 4th goal from the penalty spot during the World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Spain and Bulgaria in Valladolid, Spain.

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Bulgaria vs Spain
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Spain vs Bulgaria | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Bulgaria's Atanas Chernev, center, scores an own goal during the World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Spain and Bulgaria in Valladolid, Spain.

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Spain vs Bulgaria
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Bulgaria vs Spain | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Spain's scorer Mikel Merino celebrates his second goal during the World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Spain and Bulgaria in Valladolid, Spain.

FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Bulgaria vs Spain
FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Spain vs Bulgaria | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Spain's scorer Mikel Merino heads his second goal during the World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Spain and Bulgaria in Valladolid, Spain.

FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Spain vs Bulgaria
FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Bulgaria vs Spain | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Spain's Mikel Merino jumps for the ball during the World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Spain and Bulgaria in Valladolid, Spain.

FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Bulgaria vs Spain
FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Spain vs Bulgaria | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Spain's Mikel Merino is celebrated by fans after he scored the opening goal during the World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Spain and Bulgaria in Valladolid, Spain.

FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Spain vs Bulgaria
FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Bulgaria vs Spain | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Spain's Mikel Merino scores the opening goal with his head during the World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Spain and Bulgaria in Valladolid, Spain.

Bulgaria Spain WCup Soccer
Spain Bulgaria WCup Soccer | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Spain's Mikel Merino scores the opening goal with his head during the World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Spain and Bulgaria in Valladolid, Spain.

Spain Bulgaria WCup Soccer
Bulgaria Spain WCup Soccer | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Spain's Samu Omorodion, right, shoots the ball past Bulgaria's Petko Hristov, left, during the World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Spain and Bulgaria in Valladolid, Spain.

