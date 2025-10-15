Football

Spain 4-0 Bulgaria, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: ESP Dominate Again

Spain continued their dominant run in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a 4-0 victory over Bulgaria on Tuesday night in Valladolid. Mikel Merino opened the scoring for Spain 10 minutes before interval before doubling the lead around the same time after the break. An own goal from Bulgaria defender pushed the score to 3-0 and Mikel Oyarzabai wrapped up the game with a fourth strike in the injury time.