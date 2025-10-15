Spain 4-0 Bulgaria, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: ESP Dominate Again

Spain's Aymeric Laporte and his team clap hands to supporters after the World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Spain and Bulgaria in Valladolid, Spain.
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates after he scored the 4th goal from the penalty spot during the World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Spain and Bulgaria in Valladolid, Spain.
Bulgaria's Atanas Chernev, center, scores an own goal during the World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Spain and Bulgaria in Valladolid, Spain.
Spain's scorer Mikel Merino celebrates his second goal during the World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Spain and Bulgaria in Valladolid, Spain.
Spain's scorer Mikel Merino heads his second goal during the World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Spain and Bulgaria in Valladolid, Spain.
Spain's Mikel Merino jumps for the ball during the World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Spain and Bulgaria in Valladolid, Spain.
Spain's Mikel Merino is celebrated by fans after he scored the opening goal during the World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Spain and Bulgaria in Valladolid, Spain.
Spain's Mikel Merino scores the opening goal with his head during the World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Spain and Bulgaria in Valladolid, Spain.
Spain's Samu Omorodion, right, shoots the ball past Bulgaria's Petko Hristov, left, during the World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Spain and Bulgaria in Valladolid, Spain.