Soccer Legend Diego Maradona’s Remains To Be Moved To Public Mausoleum In Buenos Aires

A court in San Isidro, just outside Buenos Aires, granted the ruling on Tuesday following a request from Diego Maradona's children

diego maradona 1986 golden ball ceremony X @the18soccer
Diego Maradona won the golden ball in the 1986 football World Cup. Photo: X/ @the18soccer
A court has authorised the removal of the remains of soccer legend Diego Maradona from a private cemetery so they can be placed at a public mausoleum that is under construction in Buenos Aires. (More Sports News)

The court in San Isidro, outside the Argentinian capital, issued the ruling Tuesday at the request of Maradona's children. The 1986 World Cup winner died in 2020 at age 60.

“We always knew that his place was with people, but we also understood that all the security guarantees were a priority,” Dalma Maradona, one of the daughters of the Argentine great, said on her social media channels. “What we want is for those who love him to be able to go and show him their love, leave him some daisies.”

Maradona's body was buried at the Jardín de Bella Vista cemetery, about 50 kilometres northwest of Buenos Aires.

The court granted the rights of removal to Maradona's five children due to “humanitarian and emotional reasons.” It also added that his family should decide when to make the change.

The mausoleum project is named “M10 Memorial” and was introduced in 2023 in a ceremony attended by most of Maradona's children. A pantheon is being built in the upscale neighbourhood of Puerto Madero.

Eight people, including doctors and nurses, are set to stand trial for their alleged responsibility in Maradona's death due to a cardiorespiratory arrest.

