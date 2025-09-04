Slovakia Vs Germany Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

Here is all you need to know about the Germany vs Slovakia, Group A clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers: pre-match analysis, recent results, head-to-head stats and broadcast details

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Slovakia Vs Germany Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers
Slovakia Vs Germany Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers
  • Germany begin Group A campaign against Slovakia

  • Northern Ireland and Luxembourg other two teams in group

  • Germany lead Slovakia 8-3 in all-time head-to-head record

Heavyweights Germany will take on Slovakia in their opening Group A clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers at Tehelne pole, Bratislava, on Friday (September 5, 2025 as per India time). Watch the Slovakia vs Germany football match live tonight.

Julian Nagelsmann's Die Mannschaft enter the campaign as strong favourites to top the group, which also includes Northern Ireland and Luxembourg.

Thanks to their UEFA Nations League ranking, Germany are already guaranteed at least a playoff spot. However, winning the group secures direct qualification to the FIFA World Cup 2026, set to be hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

With four World Cup titles, Germany are the joint second-most successful team in tournament history.

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger - null
World Cup Qualifiers: Antonio Rudiger Returns For Germany, Leroy Sane Left Out

BY Stats Perform

Slovakia, as an independent nation, have appeared in the FIFA World Cup only once -- back in 2010. Under Francesco Calzona, the Falcons are aiming for a return to the global stage. Ranked 52nd in the world, they are the second-best team in the group behind ninth-ranked Germany.

Slovakia Vs Germany: Head-To-Head Record

Germany lead Slovakia 8-3 in the all-time head-to-head record, with no matches ending in a draw.

Slovakia's three victories all came in friendlies: 2-0 in their first-ever encounter in 1939, 2-0 in 2005, and 3-1 in 2016. Their most recent meeting saw Germany cruise past Slovakia 3-0 in the UEFA Euro 2016 Round of 16.

Slovakia Vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Slovakia vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match be played?

The Slovakia vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match will be played at Tehelne pole, Bratislava, Slovakia on Friday, September 5, 2025 at 12:15am IST.

Where will the Slovakia vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match be telecast and live streamed?

The Slovakia vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and HD TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in the country.

It will be broadcast on Das Erste in Germany and on the Sport platform in Slovakia.

