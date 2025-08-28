World Cup Qualifiers: Antonio Rudiger Returns For Germany, Leroy Sane Left Out

World Cup Qualifiers: Julian Nagelsmann has recalled Antonio Rudiger to Germany’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, while Leroy Sane has been omitted. Rudiger had been left out of Germany’s June fixtures following his controversial red card in the Copa del Rey final, where he appeared to throw an object at the referee despite being on the bench

Summary
Summary of this article

  • Julian Nagelsmann has recalled Antonio Rudiger to Germany's squad.

  • Leroy Sane has been left out of the Germany's squad for World Cup qualifiers

  • There are also three newcomers in the 23-man party

Julian Nagelsmann has recalled Antonio Rudiger to Germany's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, while Leroy Sane has been left out.

Rudiger was excluded from Germany's matches in June in response to his outburst in the Copa del Rey final when he received a red card despite being on the bench after appearing to throw something at the referee.

As such, Nagelsmann criticised the defender's behaviour, with Rudiger apologising in a recent interview, saying it was "wrong and excessive".

While Rudiger makes a return to the national side, Sane, who has 70 caps for Germany, will play no part in September. He has recently moved to Galatasaray after leaving Bayern Munich.

Nagelsmann has challenged the winger to stand out in the Turkish Super Lig ahead of the next international break.

There are also three newcomers in the 23-man party, with Eintracht Frankfurt's defender Nnamdi Collins, goalkeeper Finn Dahmen from Augsburg and Mainz midfielder Paul Nebel included.

Nagelsmann has been hit with a wave of injuries, and is without the likes of Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, Tim Kleindienst, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Nico Schlotterbeck and Benjamin Henrichs.

Germany will face Slovakia in their first qualifier on September 4, before hosting Northern Ireland three days later.

Germany squad:

Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Finn Dahmen (Augsburg), Alexander Nubel (Stuttgart), Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen), Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund), Nnamdi Collins (Eintracht Frankfurt), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstadt (Stuttgart), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich), Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Nadiem Amiri (Mainz), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Pascal Gross (Borussia Dortmund), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Jamie Leweling (Stuttgart), Paul Nebel (Mainz), Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool), Niclas Fullkrug (West Ham), Nick Woltemade (Stuttgart)

