Serie A 2024-25: Simone Inzaghi Praises Antonio Conte's Influence On Table-Toppers Napoli

Inter are coming off a dramatic 1-0 home win over Arsenal in the Champions League, thanks to Hakan Calhanoglu's controversial penalty

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi.
Simone Inzaghi predicts a great match-up between Inter and Napoli, who he believes are stronger and very well-organised under new coach Antonio Conte. (More Football News)

The teams will face off in a top-of-the-table Serie A showdown on Sunday, with Napoli currently sitting top of the pile on 25 points, with reigning champions Inter just one point behind them.

Inter enjoy facing Napoli though, recording their most home wins against the Partenopei in Serie A, winning 51 of their 78 such meetings, including each of the last four. 

Napoli were beaten 3-0 in their last match by Atalanta, but Inzaghi was quick to point out the positive changes Conte had instilled since taking over.

"Tomorrow's game against Napoli will be a good one," he told a press conference on Saturday.

"We are facing the leaders and coach Conte has already managed to give the team an excellent organisation, which is strong and of high quality."

Inter are coming off a dramatic 1-0 home win over Arsenal in the Champions League, thanks to Hakan Calhanoglu's controversial penalty.

They are now unbeaten in their last nine matches in all competitions, winning each of their last three, but Inzaghi knows hosting the domestic leaders will be a different matter despite their building momentum. 

"We know Napoli, they are an organised team who only conceded away goals in their first game. We know their qualities, and we are preparing to have a great match," he said.

"It's too early to talk about the table. It's the 12th game of the championship, there are so many to go. But we know that this game is important for us because it is the last one before the [international] break, and we'll try to do our best."

