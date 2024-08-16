Football

Serie A Matchday 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Every Opening Week Match On TV And Online

Here are the live streaming, schedule and other details for the upcoming Serie A 2024/25 season matchday 1 fixtures

Antonio-Conte-Napoli
New Napoli head coach, Antonio Conte at his unveiling
info_icon

Serie A is upon us and all twenty teams will begin their campaigns by Monday with eyes on the top prize of Italian football. (More Football News)

Inter Milan are the defending champions and will enter the league as favourites to retain their crown. However, there are enough teams good enough to spoil Inter's party.

Juventus is looking to turn the clock back to its glory days when they won nine straight titles till 2020. AC Milan the champions of 2021 and 2022 season will also be contenders and Napoli, who are now led by Antonio Conte, will also look to turn their fortunes after a dismal title defence last season.

Here are the live streaming, schedule and other details for the upcoming Serie A 2024/25 season matchday 1 fixtures.

Serie A champions Inter Milan - | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP
Serie A 2024-25 Live Streaming: Schedule, When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Serie A 2024-25 matchday 1 full schedule with IST timings

Saturday, 17 August

10:00pm Genoa vs Inter Milan

10:00pm Parma vs Fiorentina

Sunday, 18 August

12:15am Empoli vs Monza

12:15am AC Milan vs Torino

10:00pm Bologna vs Udinese

10:00pm Hellas Verona vs Napoli

Monday, 19 August

12:15am Cagliari vs Roma

12:15am Lazio vs Venezia

10:00pm Lecce vs Atalanta

Tuesday, 20 August

12:15am Juventus vs Como

Where to watch Serie A 2024-25 matchday 1 in India?

The Serie A matches for the 2024/25 season will be live streamed on Galaxy Racer's website. Users will have to login on the website to live stream the matches.

The broadcast of Serie A 2024-25 season on TV is still not confirmed.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA 2nd Test: Windies' Breakthrough Star Shamar Joseph Says Five-for 'The Best Feeling'
  2. Could Steve Smith's Major League Cricket Success Pave Way For IPL Comeback? 'Never Say Never'
  3. Australia A Vs India A: Indian Women Continue To Look For First Win Of Tour As Aussies Seal ODI Series Too
  4. NED-W Vs SCO-W, 3rd T20I, Womens Tri-Series In Netherlands Live Score: Scots Set 146-Run Target For Dutch Women
  5. Women's T20 WC 2024: UAE Likely To Host After BCCI's Denial But BCB Seeks More Time
Football News
  1. Serie A Matchday 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Every Opening Week Match On TV And Online
  2. Serie A 2024-25 Live Streaming: Schedule, When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide
  3. Meghalaya's Wadjied Ryngkhlem Has Found Comfort At Shillong Lajong But Goal Is To Reach ISL
  4. Le Havre Vs PSG Live Streaming, Ligue 1 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Opening Match On TV And Online
  5. Premier League 2024/25: Five Storylines To Look Forward To In The New PL Season
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
  2. Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F13 By Storm
  3. Cincinnati Open: Alexander Zverev Clinches Landmark Win Against Karen Khachanov
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch
  5. US Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Confirms Return After Paris Olympics Injury Exit
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Bengal CM Mamata Blames CPIM, BJP For Vandalising RG Kar Hospital; 25 Held So Far
  2. Bengal Woman Claims Kolkata Police Asked Her To Remove Social Media Post
  3. J&K To Have Polling Station Floating On Dal Lake To ensure 'No Voter Left Behind'
  4. 'No One Remembered Sister Before Lok Sabha Campaign': Supriya Sule Takes Jibe At Ajit Pawar
  5. Will BJP’s OBC Consolidation In Haryana Pay Off In The Face Of Jat Discontent?
Entertainment News
  1. 'Aattam': A Play Within A Play In A Movie
  2. 54th Kerala State Film Awards: 'Aadujeevitham' Bags 9 Awards; Prithviraj, Urvashi, Beena Chandran Win Top Honours
  3. 70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor, Sooraj R Barjatya Bags Best Director For 'Uunchai'
  4. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
  5. 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Actress Sonnalli Seygall Announces Pregnancy: Overjoyed & Grateful
US News
  1. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  2. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  3. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
  4. How To Sign Up For Wizz Air’s Unlimited Flights Offer ‘All You Can Fly’?
  5. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
World News
  1. Irish Police Investigate Potential Terrorism Motive In Attack On Army Chaplain
  2. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  3. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  4. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
  5. How To Sign Up For Wizz Air’s Unlimited Flights Offer ‘All You Can Fly’?
Latest Stories
  1. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know
  2. AAP Wishes Jailed Arvind Kejriwal On His Birthday: 'Fighting Toughest Battle'
  3. 'Khel Khel Mein' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has A Slow Start
  4. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Bengal CM Mamata Blames CPIM, BJP For Vandalising RG Kar Hospital; 25 Held So Far
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 16, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
  8. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry