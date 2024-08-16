Serie A Matchday 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Every Opening Week Match On TV And Online

Serie A is upon us and all twenty teams will begin their campaigns by Monday with eyes on the top prize of Italian football. (More Football News)
Inter Milan are the defending champions and will enter the league as favourites to retain their crown. However, there are enough teams good enough to spoil Inter's party.
Juventus is looking to turn the clock back to its glory days when they won nine straight titles till 2020. AC Milan the champions of 2021 and 2022 season will also be contenders and Napoli, who are now led by Antonio Conte, will also look to turn their fortunes after a dismal title defence last season.
Here are the live streaming, schedule and other details for the upcoming Serie A 2024/25 season matchday 1 fixtures.
Serie A 2024-25 matchday 1 full schedule with IST timings
Saturday, 17 August
10:00pm Genoa vs Inter Milan
10:00pm Parma vs Fiorentina
Sunday, 18 August
12:15am Empoli vs Monza
12:15am AC Milan vs Torino
10:00pm Bologna vs Udinese
10:00pm Hellas Verona vs Napoli
Monday, 19 August
12:15am Cagliari vs Roma
12:15am Lazio vs Venezia
10:00pm Lecce vs Atalanta
Tuesday, 20 August
12:15am Juventus vs Como
Where to watch Serie A 2024-25 matchday 1 in India?
The Serie A matches for the 2024/25 season will be live streamed on Galaxy Racer's website. Users will have to login on the website to live stream the matches.
The broadcast of Serie A 2024-25 season on TV is still not confirmed.