Serie A 2024-25 Live Streaming: Schedule, When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide

The best teams of Italian football will be on display starting August 17 as the Serie A's 2024-25 season begins. (More Football News)
Inter Milan are the defending champions and will again be looking to dominate the league. Juventus, Italy's most successful football team with 36 titles, are looking for a comeback. Juventus have not been able to win the Serie A since 2020 when they won the last of their nine consecutive titles.
The other big team, AC Milan finished a distant second last year. Napoli had among the worst ever title defences in the history of Serie A as they slipped from first in 2023 to tenth last season. They will be looking for a positive outcome and now have Antonio Conte at the helm.
The new season has begun with a lot of managerial shake-ups as 14 out of the 20 teams in the league have put a new man in charge.
Here is all you need to know about one of European football's top leagues: Italy's Serie A.
Teams promoted to Serie A
Como, Parma and Venezia were the three teams that made it to Serie A 2024-25 from Serie B last season.
Teams relegated to Serie B
Frosinone, Sassuolo and Salernitana have been relegated to Serie B.
Serie A 2024-25 full schedule
When does Serie A 2024-25 begin?
The Serie A 2024-25 begins Saturday, August 17 with two matches going on simultaneously. Defending champions Inter Milan will face Genoa and Parma will host UEFA Conference League winners Fiorentina.
Both the matches begin 10:00 PM IST.
Serie A live streaming in India
Serie A 2024-25 will be streamed live on Galaxy Racer's website. The TV broadcast for the league is not yet confirmed.