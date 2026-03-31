Serbia Vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, International Friendly: Eagles Seek First Win Of 2026 Against Green Falcons

Serbian players leave the field after the international friendly soccer match between Spain and Serbia in Villarreal, Spain, Friday, March 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA International Friendly fixture between Serbia and Saudi Arabia at the TSC Arena in Backa Topola on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Both sides are coming off bruising defeats – Serbia lost 3-0 against Spain, and Saudi Arabia were beaten 4-0 by Egypt. For Saudi Arabia, this is a chance to build winning momentum ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with their campaign starting on June 16 against Uruguay. Serbia, meanwhile, did not secure a spot in the World Cup but will look for a positive result at home tonight. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Serbia vs Saudi Arabia football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Mar 2026, 08:19:18 pm IST Serbia vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, International Friendly: Saudi Arabia At FIFA World Cup 2026 Saudi Arabia have secured qualification to the FIFA World Cup 2026. They have been drawn in Group H along with Spain, debutants Cape Verde, and Uruguay. The Green Falcons will begin their campaign on June 16 against Uruguay at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

31 Mar 2026, 08:01:04 pm IST Serbia vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, International Friendly: Live Streaming Details Serbia: RTS 1, Arena 1 Premium

Saudi Arabia: STC TV