Serbia Vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, International Friendly: Eagles Seek First Win Of 2026 Against Green Falcons

Serbian players leave the field after the international friendly soccer match between Spain and Serbia in Villarreal, Spain, Friday, March 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA International Friendly fixture between Serbia and Saudi Arabia at the TSC Arena in Backa Topola on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Both sides are coming off bruising defeats – Serbia lost 3-0 against Spain, and Saudi Arabia were beaten 4-0 by Egypt. For Saudi Arabia, this is a chance to build winning momentum ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with their campaign starting on June 16 against Uruguay. Serbia, meanwhile, did not secure a spot in the World Cup but will look for a positive result at home tonight. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Serbia vs Saudi Arabia football match right here.
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Serbia vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, International Friendly: Saudi Arabia At FIFA World Cup 2026
Saudi Arabia have secured qualification to the FIFA World Cup 2026. They have been drawn in Group H along with Spain, debutants Cape Verde, and Uruguay. The Green Falcons will begin their campaign on June 16 against Uruguay at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Serbia vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, International Friendly: Live Streaming Details
Serbia: RTS 1, Arena 1 Premium
Saudi Arabia: STC TV
Serbia vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, International Friendly: Match Details
Fixture: Serbia vs Saudi Arabia
Series: FIFA International Friendly
Venue: TSC Arena, Backa Topola, Serbia
Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026
Time: 9:30 PM IST
Serbia vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, International Friendly: Welcome!
Good evening, football fans! This is the start of the of our live blog covering Serbia’s friendly match against Saudi Arabia. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.