Saudi Pro League ‘On Par With Premier League’, Claims Al-Ahli’s Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney aggreed with Cristiano Ronaldo's opinion that Saudi Pro League is on par with the top leagues in Europe, with the Al-Ahli striker scoring 30 goals

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Al Ahli Ivan Toney file photo
File photo of Ivan Toney in action for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ivan Toney insisted the Saudi Pro League is on par with the English Premier League

  • He scored 30 goals in his first season with Al-Ahli, securing the AFC Champions League title

  • Toney finished second in the Pro League Golden Boot race, two goals behind Ronaldo

  • He aims for a place in England's FIFA World Cup squad after receiving a recent call-up

Ivan Toney believes the Saudi Pro League is "on par" with the Premier League and believes Al-Ahli would be among the teams challenging for a top-four spot.

Toney left Brentford for Saudi Arabia last year, joining Al-Ahli in August 2024, signing a three-year contract with the club.

In his first season, he scored 30 goals, with 23 of those coming in the Saudi Pro League. He also helped Al-Ahli to the AFC Champions League title.

Toney also scored one of Al-Ahli's penalties in their 5-3 shootout win over Al-Nassr in the Saudi Super Cup after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has played for Al-Nassr since January 2023, recently claimed the Saudi Pro League was a better competition than Ligue 1, and Toney echoed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's sentiments.

"Ronaldo has been around the world and probably knows a lot more than me, as I have only played in the Premier League, the Championship and Leagues One and Two," Toney told The Guardian.

Related Content
Related Content

"For me, [the Pro League] is on a par with the Premier League. If [Al-Ahli] were in the Premier League, we'd give it a good go, and we'd be close to the top four.

"It is a quality league, and people should not turn their noses up. We saw Al-Hilal play against Manchester City and beat them [at the Club World Cup].

"I was going to tweet [about the result], but I would have got killed back home, so I kept my mouth shut. But people saw the quality of Al-Hilal.

"The standard in Saudi Arabia is high. They can play football here. The players are not as known as in the Premier League, but there are many who can play there."

info_icon

Toney finished second in the race for the Golden Boot in the Pro League last term, netting two goals fewer than Ronaldo, who won the award for the second year running.

His form resulted in an England call-up under Thomas Tuchel for the June internationals, though he was left out of the most recent squad for the September internationals.

Toney has high hopes for the new season, though, and is focused on fighting for a place in England's World Cup squad next year.

"Once I got going, the goals came," he said. "I felt like I could have scored a lot more, but even so, I finished as the second-top scorer in the league in my first season, somewhere that is completely new to me.

"I feel like it is an achievement. This season, I am hoping to take first spot, and hopefully that will help the team and win games and get where we need to be.

"I have to concentrate on myself, give myself the best chance possible, and who knows? If I am selected, I will do my best for my country, but if not, I'll be cheering the boys on.

"I don't expect to have a conversation with him [Thomas Tuchel]. I am sure he has other things to be concentrating on.

"My job is to do well. It is what it is. If you are good enough, you are good enough; it doesn't matter where you are playing in the world. As long as you are doing the right things and scoring goals, then you give yourself a chance."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Supreme Court Rejects Urgent Plea Against IND Vs PAK Match

  2. Suryakumar Yadav And Spirit Of Cricket: SKY Joins Legacy Of Captains After India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Match

  3. Pakistan Vs Oman Preview, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Seek Opening Win Against OMA Before India Showdown

  4. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Match 3

  5. Asia Cup 2025: SKY's Withdrawing Of Appeal Against UAE Does Not Go Down Well With Aakash Chopra

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  2. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  4. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Voter Rights to Beedi: Bihar’s Political Discourse Takes A Sharp Turn

  2. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  3. The Missing Bench: The Stark Gender Divide That Plagues India’s Courtrooms

  4. Doda Tense After Arrest Of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, Restrictions Extended To Bhaderwah

  5. Delhi Court Orders TV News Anchor To Pay ₹10,000 In Defamation Case

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Nepal Unrest: Death Toll Rises, Army Extends Leave For Gorkha Soldiers; Thousands Of Prisoners Escape Jails

  2. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

  3. France Erupts In Violence: 200 Arrested As Protesters Clash With Police

  4. Outlook Replug: How To Really Change The Narrative On Suicide

  5. Israel Targets Hamas leaders In Qatar; Blasts Rock Doha

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 11, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Sagittarius, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Breaking Down The Walls, Bringing Girls Back To School 

  3. J&K Floods Wipe Out Paddy Crops, Apple Orchards, Leaving Growers Devastated

  4. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

  5. 'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh

  6. French Safran And DRDO Team Up To Deliver India’s First Indigenous Jet Engine

  7. Nepal Army Chief Steps In; Former Chief Justice Agrees To Lead As Interim Head

  8. Rahul Gandhi Slams Bihar Government Over Police Baton-Charge On Protesters