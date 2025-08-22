Rennes 1-0 Marseille, Ligue 1: Rabiot-Rowe Altercation Was 'Extremely Violent', President Longoria Says

Tempers flared between Marseille players after the Rennes loss
Adrien Rabiot, Jonathan Rowe reportedly hurled insults at each other in dressing room in front of whole squad
Both have been expelled from first-team squad and put up for sale
Marseille president Pablo Longoria said Adrien Rabiot and Jonathan Rowe's dressing room spat that resulted in the pair being placed on the transfer list was "extremely violent".
Marseille's Ligue 1 curtain-raiser saw them beaten 1-0 by Rennes, with Ludovic Blas' late goal sealing the win despite the hosts having Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal sent off.
And following the match, it was reported that tempers flared between players in Roberto De Zerbi's ranks as they returned to the dressing room.
Sources have suggested that Rabiot accused Rowe of a lack of effort in the game, with the latter substituted just after the hour and replaced by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
"What happened was extremely serious and extremely violent, something I've never encountered before," Longoria told AFP.
"We had to take a decision because what happened went way beyond what is acceptable in a football club, as it would be in any organisation."
The pair reportedly hurled insults at each other in the dressing room in front of the whole squad, which resulted in a physical altercation ensuing.
"I wasn't in the dressing room but the staff told me it was incredible, violent, aggressive and went beyond any limits," Longoria added.
Marseille subsequently released a statement saying both Rabiot and Rowe have been expelled from the first-team squad and put up for sale.
Rabiot, who has one year left on his contract, has attracted interest from former club Juventus and fellow Serie A side Inter, with Premier League clubs also on high alert.
England under-21 international Rowe joined Marseille last year for a reported €15m (£17m) from Norwich City, and has been linked with a return to his homeland.
Premier League newcomers Leeds United and Sunderland are said to have an interest in the 22-year-old, but they are yet to make a formal bid for his services.
"I think we all have enough experience to say we have never seen anything like it in a dressing room. Even in the worst punch-ups there are rules," Longoria said. "Not in this case."