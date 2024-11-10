Football

Real Madrid’s Eder Militao Tears ACL In Right Leg Just Over A Year After Left Leg Injury

Militao missed most of last season after he tore his left ACL in the season opener. He returned in March and helped the team win the Champions League and Spanish league

Eder Militao
Eder Militao suffered an ACL injury in Real Madrid's 4-0 win over Osasuna
Just over a year since tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in his left leg, Real Madrid defender Eder Militao ruptured the ACL in his right leg when he crumbled amid screams at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. (More Sports News)

The 26-year-old Brazil center back pulled his jersey over his face as medics carried him off in the first half of the 4-0 win over Osasuna in La Liga.

The club said he will need surgery.

Militao missed most of last season after he tore his left ACL in the season opener. He returned in March and helped the team win the Champions League and Spanish league.

The defender has helped Madrid win two European Cups and three La Ligas, among other trophies. He anchors the center of the backline with Antonio Rudiger.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti replaced Militao by giving a debut to youth player Raul Asencio.

Madrid and Brazil forward Rodgryo was also injured before Militao went down. He went to the bench and had ice applied to his left leg.

Right back Lucas Vazquez was also substituted at halftime after he was clearly hampered by a leg issue.

This is the second ACL injury to Madrid's squad this campaign after Spain right back Dani Carvajal ripped up his right leg last month. Goalkeeper Courtois Thibaut, David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni were also unavailable with their own injuries.

Last season, besides Militão, Madrid also lost Courtois and Alaba to ACL injuries.

