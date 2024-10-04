Real Madrid Vs Villarreal Live Streaming, La Liga 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Spanish League Match On TV And Online

Real Madrid are set to take on Villarreal in La Liga 2024-25 this Sunday, October 6 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. This match, however, could be a little different as Carlo Ancelotti, known for his calm demeanor, rarely shows signs of frustration -- a simple raised eyebrow is usually all you get. (More Sports News)
With the ever-changing dynamics of Madrid and Villarreal posing a tough challenge, Ancelotti might have more on his plate than usual.
This match will be a tough one for Madrid as they come off a recent loss, possibly facing their hardest home game of the season against a surging Villarreal side. Madrid currently sit second in La Liga, two points clear of Barcelona. However, their toughest challenger, Villarreal, is just one point behind in third place, armed with one of Spain's hottest scorers.
Substitute appearance by Kylian Mbappe was insufficient for Madrid to recover from Jonathan David's penalty in first-half stoppage time for Lille. Madrid suffered its first loss in the competition since the 2023 semifinals when they lost 4-0 against Manchester City.
This loss also ended Madrid's unbeaten run of 11 games in this season across the board, after their 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in La Liga last weekend.
La Liga 2024-25: Top Five Teams
Real Madrid Vs Villarreal: Full Squads
Villarreal: Luiz Júnior, Diego Conde, Iker Álvarez, Logan Costa, Willy Kambwala, Eric Bailly, Raúl Albiol, Sergi Cardona, Alfonso Pedraza, Juan Bernat, Juan Foyth, Kiko Femenía, Pape Gueye, Ramón Terrats, Santi Comesaña, Dani Parejo, Denis Suárez, Álex Baena, Ayoze Pérez, Yéremy Pino, Ilias Akhomach, Nicolas Pépé, Gerard Moreno, Thierno Barry.
Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Éder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba, Jesús Vallejo, Ferland Mendy, Fran García, Daniel Carvajal, Lucas Vázquez, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham, Brahim Díaz, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Arda Güler, Kylian Mbappé, Endrick.
Real Madrid Vs Villarreal: Head To Head
These two teams have faced off 41 times, with Real Madrid holding the upper hand, securing 19 victories. Villarreal won 6 matches, while 16 encounters have ended in draws.
Real Madrid Vs Villarreal: Live Streaming
When to watch Real Madrid Vs Villarreal, La Liga 2024-25 match?
The Real Madrid vs Villarreal, La Liga 2024-25 match will be played on Sunday, October 6 at 12:30am IST.
Where to watch Real Madrid Vs Villarreal, La Liga 2024-25 match?
The Real Madrid vs Villarreal, La Liga 2024-25 match will be live streamed on the GXR World website in India. Unfortunately, there will not be any live telecast of the match on any TV channel in India.