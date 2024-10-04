Football

Real Madrid Vs Villarreal Live Streaming, La Liga 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Spanish League Match On TV And Online

Real Madrid Vs Villarreal: Here's all the information you need for live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Villarreal match in La Liga 2024-25

2024-25 La Liga Real Madrid vs Real Betis_7
La Liga 2024-25 Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Betis' Natan, right, challenges Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe | Photo: AP/Pablo Garcia
info_icon

Real Madrid are set to take on Villarreal in La Liga 2024-25 this Sunday, October 6 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. This match, however, could be a little different as Carlo Ancelotti, known for his calm demeanor, rarely shows signs of frustration -- a simple raised eyebrow is usually all you get. (More Sports News)

With the ever-changing dynamics of Madrid and Villarreal posing a tough challenge, Ancelotti might have more on his plate than usual.

This match will be a tough one for Madrid as they come off a recent loss, possibly facing their hardest home game of the season against a surging Villarreal side. Madrid currently sit second in La Liga, two points clear of Barcelona. However, their toughest challenger, Villarreal, is just one point behind in third place, armed with one of Spain's hottest scorers.

Lee Carsley is preparing to lead England into a second batch of Nations League games. - null
UEFA Nations League: No More 'Copy And Paste' England Squads, Says Boss Lee Carsley

BY Stats Perform

Substitute appearance by Kylian Mbappe was insufficient for Madrid to recover from Jonathan David's penalty in first-half stoppage time for Lille. Madrid suffered its first loss in the competition since the 2023 semifinals when they lost 4-0 against Manchester City.

This loss also ended Madrid's unbeaten run of 11 games in this season across the board, after their 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in La Liga last weekend.

La Liga 2024-25: Top Five Teams

La-liga-Table
La liga Table Photo: Screengrab
info_icon

Real Madrid Vs Villarreal: Full Squads

Villarreal: Luiz Júnior, Diego Conde, Iker Álvarez, Logan Costa, Willy Kambwala, Eric Bailly, Raúl Albiol, Sergi Cardona, Alfonso Pedraza, Juan Bernat, Juan Foyth, Kiko Femenía, Pape Gueye, Ramón Terrats, Santi Comesaña, Dani Parejo, Denis Suárez, Álex Baena, Ayoze Pérez, Yéremy Pino, Ilias Akhomach, Nicolas Pépé, Gerard Moreno, Thierno Barry.

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Éder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba, Jesús Vallejo, Ferland Mendy, Fran García, Daniel Carvajal, Lucas Vázquez, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham, Brahim Díaz, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Arda Güler, Kylian Mbappé, Endrick.

Real Madrid Vs Villarreal: Head To Head

These two teams have faced off 41 times, with Real Madrid holding the upper hand, securing 19 victories. Villarreal won 6 matches, while 16 encounters have ended in draws.

Real Madrid Vs Villarreal: Live Streaming

When to watch Real Madrid Vs Villarreal, La Liga 2024-25 match?

The Real Madrid vs Villarreal, La Liga 2024-25 match will be played on Sunday, October 6 at 12:30am IST.

Where to watch Real Madrid Vs Villarreal, La Liga 2024-25 match?

The Real Madrid vs Villarreal, La Liga 2024-25 match will be live streamed on the GXR World website in India. Unfortunately, there will not be any live telecast of the match on any TV channel in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: Harmanpreet & Co Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  2. RSA-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Highlights: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits Hit Fifties In South Africa's 10-Wicket Win Over West Indies
  3. India Vs New Zealand Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup: IND-W Bowl First - Check Playing 11s
  4. RSA-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 WC 2024: South Africa Thrash West Indies By 10 Wickets In Dubai
  5. India U19 vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch
Football News
  1. FC Goa Vs NorthEast United Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Gaurs Seeking Season's First Home Win
  2. Real Madrid Vs Villarreal Live Streaming, La Liga 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Spanish League Match On TV And Online
  3. Borussia Dortmund Pair Karim Adeyemi And Julien Duranville Sidelined In Double Injury Blow
  4. Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne To Skip UEFA Nations League Fixtures To Manage Workload
  5. UEFA Nations League: No More 'Copy And Paste' England Squads, Says Boss Lee Carsley
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Karolina Muchova In Beijing Quarter-Finals
  2. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
  3. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
  4. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  5. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Chhattisgarh: 14 Naxalites Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  2. Viral Video Claims 188-Year-Old Man Found In Cave | Here's The Truth
  3. Haryana Assembly Election: Voting For All 90 Seats On Oct 5, Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Among Key Contenders
  4. Jaishankar To Visit Pak This Month, MEA Slams Country's 'Warm Welcome' For Zakir Naik
  5. Why Did Maharashtra DY Speaker Jump Into Safety Net At Mantralaya? | Brief History Of Quota Movement
Entertainment News
  1. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  2. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  3. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  4. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  5. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. Hurricane Helene Kills Over 200
  3. Vietnam: 20 Zoo Tigers Die After Contracting Bird Flu
  4. In Rare Sermon Amid Tensions With Israel, Iran's Khamenei Says 'Muslim Nations Have Common Enemy'
  5. Middle East: Biden Discusses Attacks On Iran; Nasrallah’s Funeral Today, Israeli Strike Targets His Successor
Latest Stories
  1. UK To Return Chagos Island To Mauritius After 200 Yrs Of Occupation | Dispute, US Influence Decoded
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 4, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Middle East: Biden Discusses Attacks On Iran; Nasrallah’s Funeral Today, Israeli Strike Targets His Successor
  4. Who Is Anirudh Chaudhry? The Ex-BCCI Treasurer Contesting Haryana Elections And Backed By Virender Sehwag
  5. Agra: Woman Dies Of Heart Attack After Fraudsters' Call Regarding Her Daughter's 'Sex Scandal'
  6. Delhi: Doctor Shot Dead At Hospital, Accused Teen Says 'Kar Diya Murder' On Social Media
  7. West Bengal: BJP's Arjun Singh Claims Mob Hurled Bomb, Fired At His Office-Residence, Blames TMC
  8. Jammu And Kashmir Polls: What Was The Result Of 2014 J&K Assembly Elections