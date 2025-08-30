Real Madrid face Mallorca in the La Liga on the weekend
Xabi Alonso confident of Vini Jr will play his way back into form
Los Blancos are joint top in the La Liga table
Xabi Alonso is confident Vinicius Junior will play his way back into form for Real Madrid, having been left on the bench for their second game of the season in LaLiga.
Vinicius started Madrid's 1-0 season-opening win over Osasuna but failed to have an impact and was subsequently dropped to the bench for a 3-0 win at Real Oviedo on matchday two.
Madrid go in search of a third straight victory against Mallorca on Saturday, and Alonso would not confirm whether Vinicius will start at Friday's pre-match press conference.
"I'm very happy with Vini. Against Oviedo, he showed he can have a big impact off the bench," Alonso said.
"In a locker room, the key is that everyone is willing to contribute, whether on the pitch or off it... and he's going to be crucial.
"Truly believing in this is fundamental, and everyone here does.
"What I want is for him to have a fantastic season. We're just starting, everyone is important and for everything he's done for Madrid and for everything we want him to do this season, he's going to be a crucial player."
Vinicius played 52 games in all competitions last season, scoring 21 goals – three fewer than he managed in 39 outings the previous campaign.
Alonso also sees the winger, who has been rested by Brazil for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia, as playing a key role in the dressing room.
"Our dressing room has 25 players from the first team and some who have come from the Castilla team," Alonso said.
"The most important thing is the feeling of the team, that everyone feels that they are there to contribute, that they will have their moment."
It was also announced on Friday that LaLiga have filed an official complaint against Oviedo, after racial abuse towards Vinicius and fellow attacker Kylian Mbappe was heard at last week's game.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Real Madrid – Vinicius Junior
Whether Vinicius starts or plays a cameo role from the bench, Mallorca will not relish the task of facing him.
The Brazilian has been involved in five goals in nine LaLiga matches against Mallorca (three goals, two assists), including two goals and one assist in four games at home.
Mallorca – Johan Mojica
If Mallorca are to upset Los Blancos, they will need quality service from the wide areas.
And since the start of 2024-25, only two defenders have made more crosses into the box in LaLiga than Mojica (152) – Jesus Areso (175) and Miguel Gutierrez (153).
MATCH PREDICTION – REAL MADRID WIN
Alonso is the eighth Real Madrid coach to start his first LaLiga season at the helm by keeping a clean sheet in his first two matches.
Baltasar Albeniz (1946-47), Jose Villalonga (1954-55), Luis Carniglia (1957-58), John Toshack (1989-90), Jose Antonio Camacho (2004-05), Jose Mourinho (2010-11) and Rafa Benitez (2015-16) previously did so.
The Spaniard has already had an impact upon Los Blancos' style of play, making them far more deliberate in their attacking.
Madrid have produced 22 build-up attacks in LaLiga this season, the highest tally by any Spanish top-flight side, and surpassed only by Paris Saint-Germain across the big five European leagues (23).
Madrid have won their last five home games in LaLiga dating back to their final campaign under Carlo Ancelotti.
Only once since the start of the 2020-21 season have they won six or more games at home in a row in the competition, winning seven straight between February and May 2024. They are heavy favourites to repeat the trick on Saturday, though.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Real Madrid – 75.3%
Mallorca – 9.7%
Draw – 15%