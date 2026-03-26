Real Madrid Vs Barcelona, UEFA Women’s Champions League Quarter-Final: Blaugrana Run Riot With 6-2 Victory
Barcelona took a commanding step toward the semifinals with a 6-2 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Women’s Champions League quarterfinal in Madrid. Barça started quickly, with Ewa Pajor and Esmee Brugts scoring early to put the visitors in control, before Irene Paredes added another before the break. Real Madrid responded through Linda Caicedo, but Barcelona’s attacking depth proved decisive in the second half as Pajor grabbed her second and Vicky Lopez extended the lead. Caicedo scored again for Madrid, but a late penalty from Alexia Putellas sealed a comprehensive win, leaving Barcelona in a strong position heading into the second leg.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE