Real Madrid Vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final: Bavarians Take First Leg Honours
Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final at Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. The German giants took a deserved lead with Luis Diaz completing a fine team move, slotting past Madrid stand-in Andriy Lunin, four minutes before half-time. And Vincent Kompany's men doubled the lead seconds after the restart as Harry Kane found the bottom right corner with a right-footed finish, assisted by ever-impressive Michael Olise. However, Kylian Mbappe kept the tie alive with a 74th-minute goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross. Both teams will be in domestic league action on Saturday before the return leg next week.
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