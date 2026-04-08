Real Madrid Vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final: Bavarians Take First Leg Honours

Bayern's Harry Kane, left, and teammate Joshua Kimmich look at the fans after the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

1/10 Bayern players with Joshua Kimmich, center, greet fans after the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton





2/10 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts after missing a chance to score during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton





3/10 Real Madrid's Alvaro Carreras, right, and Bayern's Luis Diaz challenge for the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue





4/10 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue





5/10 Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer heads the ball to save before Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, can score during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton





6/10 Bayern's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue





7/10 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe watches the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue





8/10 Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer saves the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue





9/10 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, bottom, is fouled by Bayern's Jonathan Tah during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue





10/10 Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni, top, and Bayern's Serge Gnabry challenge for the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue





