Football

Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni Out With Sprained Ankle

The 24-year-old France international was replaced by compatriot Eduardo Camavinga in the 46th minute of their stunning 3-1 loss to AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday

Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni
Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has suffered an ankle sprain and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Spanish champions revealed on Wednesday. (More Football News)

The 24-year-old France international was replaced by compatriot Eduardo Camavinga in the 46th minute of their stunning 3-1 loss to AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Athletic subsequently reported Tchouameni is set to miss at least four weeks due to the injury, and Madrid have now confirmed the blow.

Fonseca applauds his players' efforts - null
Real Madrid 1-3 AC Milan: Paulo Fonseca Praises Rossoneri's 'Courage' After Well-Earned Win At Los Blancos

BY Stats Perform

"Following tests carried out today by Real Madrid's Medical Services on our player Aurelien Tchouameni, he has been diagnosed with a sprained left ankle. His progress will be monitored," the club said in a statement.

Madrid, who are second in LaLiga with 24 points from 11 matches, nine fewer than leaders Barcelona who have played a game more, next host fifth-placed Osasuna on Saturday. 

They then visit Leganes in the league after the international break and Liverpool in the Champions League on November 27.

France, meanwhile, will host Israel in the Nations League on November 14 and travel to Italy three days later. 

