RB Leipzig Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, Bundesliga 2025-26: Die Roten Eye Win Against Red Bulls - Starting XIs Out
RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Live Score, Bundesliga 2025–26: Catch play-by-play updates from the Bundesliga 2025–26 Matchday 18 clash between RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich on Saturday, 17 January, at the Red Bull Arena
RB Leipzig Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, Bundesliga 2025-26: File photo of Bayern Munich in action in Bundesliga. AP
RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Live Score, Bundesliga 2025–26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Bundesliga 2025–26 Matchday 18 clash between RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich on Saturday, 17 January, at the Red Bull Arena. RB Leipzig will aim to slow down league leaders Bayern Munich, who top the table with 47 points, 11 clear of Borussia Dortmund. Leipzig come off a solid 2-0 win over Freiburg, their fourth clean sheet in six Bundesliga games, but have been inconsistent recently with two wins, a draw, and two losses in their last five league matches. Bayern, meanwhile, boast a relentless attack, scoring 15 goals in their last three games, remain unbeaten in their last eight encounters with Leipzig, and will seek a fifth consecutive away win at the Red Bull Arena.
LIVE UPDATES
RB Leipzig Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, Bundesliga 2025-26: Kick Off!
Kick-off! We’re underway at the Red Bull Arena as RB Leipzig take the first chance, with Christoph Baumgartner firing a right-footed shot from the left side of the box, but it goes just over the bar. Early action already stirring in the first half.
RB Leipzig Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, Bundesliga 2025-26: Starting XIs