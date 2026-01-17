RB Leipzig Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, Bundesliga 2025-26: Die Roten Eye Win Against Red Bulls - Starting XIs Out

RB Leipzig Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, Bundesliga 2025-26: File photo of Bayern Munich in action in Bundesliga. AP

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Live Score, Bundesliga 2025–26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Bundesliga 2025–26 Matchday 18 clash between RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich on Saturday, 17 January, at the Red Bull Arena. RB Leipzig will aim to slow down league leaders Bayern Munich, who top the table with 47 points, 11 clear of Borussia Dortmund. Leipzig come off a solid 2-0 win over Freiburg, their fourth clean sheet in six Bundesliga games, but have been inconsistent recently with two wins, a draw, and two losses in their last five league matches. Bayern, meanwhile, boast a relentless attack, scoring 15 goals in their last three games, remain unbeaten in their last eight encounters with Leipzig, and will seek a fifth consecutive away win at the Red Bull Arena.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Jan 2026, 11:13:15 pm IST RB Leipzig Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, Bundesliga 2025-26: Kick Off! Kick-off! We’re underway at the Red Bull Arena as RB Leipzig take the first chance, with Christoph Baumgartner firing a right-footed shot from the left side of the box, but it goes just over the bar. Early action already stirring in the first half.

17 Jan 2026, 10:39:12 pm IST RB Leipzig Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, Bundesliga 2025-26: Starting XIs 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨



Presenting our starting line-up and subs to take on FC Bayern tonight 📋🔥#RBLFCB pic.twitter.com/Cx5ZWtK4n8 — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) January 17, 2026 🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴



Tonight's starting XI to take on RB Leipzig 💪 pic.twitter.com/N9pDhw4IM2 — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) January 17, 2026

17 Jan 2026, 10:37:36 pm IST RB Leipzig Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, Bundesliga 2025-26: Streaming Info The RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2025-26 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and available for streaming on the Sony LIV platform in India.