Randal Kolo Muani Signs For Tottenham Hotspur On Loan From PSG

Tottenham have announced the signing of France international Randal Kolo Muani on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain.
The 26-year-old makes the move having spent the latter half of the 2024-25 season on loan at Juventus.
After signing for PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt, where he excelled with 43 goal involvements in 50 appearances, the forward contributed to two Ligue 1 titles, the Coupe de France, and the Trophee des Champions in his first season.
While turning out for Juventus in Serie A, Kolo Muani netted eight goals in 16 appearances, outperforming his 4.7 expected goals (xG).
He was reportedly eager to return to Juve, but a deal could not be done, and Spurs pounced on deadline day.
"I'm really happy and very proud to be at such a great club," Kolo Muani said.
"I can’t wait to meet my team-mates, all the fans and to get out on the pitch. I know what the coach expects from me. I will fight hard for the shirt, the club and the fans. I will give everything for this team."
Having overseen a summer overhaul, with Kolo Muani becoming Spurs' eighth summer signing, Thomas Frank is thrilled with his new striker.
"Randal is a quality player who has proven himself over a number of years, playing for big teams in the Champions League and also with good experience for the France national team," Frank said.