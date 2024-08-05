Premier League Transfer News: West Ham Confirm Niclas Fullkrug Signing

West Ham have confirmed the signing of striker Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund. (More Football News)
The Hammers will reportedly pay around £27million (€31.5m) for Fullkrug, who only joined Dortmund from Werder Bremen last year, in a deal worth £12.6m (€14.7m).
Fullkrug scored 12 goals in 29 Bundesliga appearances for BVB last term, also helping the side finish as Champions League runners-up to Real Madrid.
He also netted twice for Germany as they reached the Euro 2024 quarter-finals on home soil, assuming a role as an impact player as he did not start a game for Julian Nagelsmann's side.
The 31-year-old has penned a four-year deal with the Irons, becoming their fifth signing of a busy transfer window that had already seen Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Luis Guilherme and Wes Foderingham arrive ahead of Julen Lopetegui's first season in charge.
"I think the Premier League is the best league in the world, and for me it is the right time to move over to England and play for a big club like West Ham," Fullkrug told the club's website.
"I have been thinking about West Ham for a long time now. I know the technical director Tim Steidten very well, because we have history at Werder Bremen together, and I have watched some games and seen how much quality there is in the team.
"The chance to play under the head coach is also really exciting. His playing style is important for me, and I am confident that under him I will be able to perform at my best, and score lots of goals.
"I love being close to supporters, and I'm really looking forward to meeting the West Ham fans.
"I have a very good feeling at the moment – I'm strong, fit and in shape – and I just want to get out there and start playing for them."
Fullkrug averaged a goal every 200 minutes in the Bundesliga last term, boasting a conversion rate of 20.69% from his tally of 58 shots.