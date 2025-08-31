Premier League: Nottingham Forest Add Versatile Defender Nicolo Savona To Ranks

Nottingham Forest have bolstered their defence with the signing of Nicolo Savona from Juventus on a five-year deal.
Savona is the ninth player to be brought into the City Ground this transfer window and has joined Forest in a deal worth up to £13.4m (€15.5m).
The 22-year-old joined Juventus' academy at the age of eight, going through the ranks before making his senior debut in August 2024.
Savona went on to make 40 appearances for the first team across Serie A, the Champions League and the Club World Cup, helping the side keep five clean sheets in that time.
He is the second player to join Forest from Juve in recent weeks, after Douglas Luiz, who has joined on loan for 2025-26.
"I am very excited to be here," Savona said upon signing. "It is a new experience for me as a person and a player.
"It is such a historic club, and the move is a dream come true. I can't wait to play in front of the fans at the City Ground, and I will give my all for the shirt."
Savona, who had signed a new deal with Juventus in June, earned his first Italy call-up on the back of his performances last November, though is still yet to make his first appearance for the national team.
Forest, who have also signed the likes of Omari Hutchinson, James McAtee, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Dan Ndoye, are also playing their first European campaign in 30 years this season in the Europa League.