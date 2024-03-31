Football

Premier League: Mo Salah Fires Liverpool To Top Of Table With 2-1 Win Over Brighton

Liverpool provisionally moved three points clear of second place Arsenal at the top of the standings and four ahead of City in third

Advertisement

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
X%2F%40liverpool
Mo Salah takes a shot against Brighton on Sunday Photo: X/@liverpool
info_icon

Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool to a comeback 2-1 win against Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday and provisionally moved the Merseyside team to the top of the standings. (More Football News)

Salah struck in the 65th minute at Anfield to keep Liverpool's title challenge on track after Danny Welbeck had stunned the home crowd with an early goal.

Luis Diaz evened the score before halftime and Salah secured all three points for Jurgen Klopp's team with his 22nd goal of the season in all competitions.

Leverkusen's head coach Xabi Alonso celebrates after the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and SC Freiburg at the Europa-Park Stadium in Freiburg, Germany, Sunday, March 17, 2024. - (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)
Xabi Alonso Confirms His Commitment To Bayern Leverkusen: 'My Job Is Not Over Here'

BY Associated Press

Advertisement

With Manchester City and Arsenal playing each other on Sunday, this was a chance for Liverpool to take advantage of at least one of its title rivals dropping points.

But that looked in doubt when Welbeck lashed a shot into the top corner from just inside the box after two minutes.

Erik ten Hag saw his side fail to hang on to their late lead. - (Zac Goodwin/PA)
EPL: Man United's 1-1 Draw at Brentford Could Prove ‘Expensive By End', Says Erik Ten Hag

BY Stats Perform

In a half full of chances at either end, it was Liverpool who found the next goal when Diaz prodded past Bart Verbruggen from close range.

The winner came after Alexis Mac Allister fed Salah inside the box and Egypt international controled the ball before slotting home with a side-foot finish.

Advertisement

Liverpool provisionally moved three points clear of second place Arsenal at the top of the standings and four ahead of City in third.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita