Erik ten Hag cut a frustrated figure after watching Manchester United dominate Crystal Palace without reward, saying his side "ate them alive". (More Football News)
United accumulated 1.64 expected goals (xG) to Palace's 1.07, with 1.4 of that xG coming in the first half for the visitors, though the spoils were shared in a goalless draw at Selhurst Park.
Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson provided an inspired performance against his former side on Saturday, making seven saves, while Ten Hag's team were denied by the woodwork on three occasions.
Alejandro Garnacho struck the woodwork after 27 minutes, with Bruno Fernandes sending the rebound over via the top of the crossbar, as United passed up numerous opportunities.
"When we don't win, I'm not content," United manager Ten Hag said after Saturday's Premier League draw.
"We should have won. I think first half, we ate them alive. Then in the second half, it was more in the balance but first half, we should have scored one or two goals."
This was just the fourth goalless draw United have been held to under Ten Hag in the Premier League (81 games), and the first since drawing 0-0 with Liverpool in December 2023.
There was almost a different ending, however, as Andre Onana expertly denied Ismaila Sarr from point-blank range after pushing away Eddie Nketiah's rasping drive towards the bottom-right corner.
Eberechi Eze also steered a glorious opening wide from substitute Sarr's cutback, though Ten Hag will feel the least his side deserved was a point that leaves them 11th in the league.
"We played very good [in the first half], total control of the game, in and out of possession we played very good," the former Ajax boss added.
"The only thing was in the box – and in the box is the game decider – we should be more clinical there.
"They closed the midfield more and had good counter-attacks. It was more difficult for us to get through and they got more space and had some good counters."
Ten Hag reserved special praise for Onana, who has kept four clean sheets in the last six Premier League games, one more than United managed in their previous 24 matches beforehand.
"A brilliant save from Andre – twice in one action," the Dutchman added.