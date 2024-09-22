Football

Premier League: Man Utd 'Ate Palace Alive' But Ten Hag Left Frustrated With Draw

Erik ten Hag cut a frustrated figure after watching Manchester United dominate Crystal Palace without reward, saying his side "ate them alive".

Manchester-United-EPL
Erik ten Hag's Manchester United went goalless on Saturday, despite dominating the first half
info_icon

Erik ten Hag cut a frustrated figure after watching Manchester United dominate Crystal Palace without reward, saying his side "ate them alive". (More Football News)

United accumulated 1.64 expected goals (xG) to Palace's 1.07, with 1.4 of that xG coming in the first half for the visitors, though the spoils were shared in a goalless draw at Selhurst Park.

Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson provided an inspired performance against his former side on Saturday, making seven saves, while Ten Hag's team were denied by the woodwork on three occasions.

Alejandro Garnacho struck the woodwork after 27 minutes, with Bruno Fernandes sending the rebound over via the top of the crossbar, as United passed up numerous opportunities.

"When we don't win, I'm not content," United manager Ten Hag said after Saturday's Premier League draw. 

"We should have won. I think first half, we ate them alive. Then in the second half, it was more in the balance but first half, we should have scored one or two goals."

This was just the fourth goalless draw United have been held to under Ten Hag in the Premier League (81 games), and the first since drawing 0-0 with Liverpool in December 2023.

There was almost a different ending, however, as Andre Onana expertly denied Ismaila Sarr from point-blank range after pushing away Eddie Nketiah's rasping drive towards the bottom-right corner.

Eberechi Eze also steered a glorious opening wide from substitute Sarr's cutback, though Ten Hag will feel the least his side deserved was a point that leaves them 11th in the league.

"We played very good [in the first half], total control of the game, in and out of possession we played very good," the former Ajax boss added. 

"The only thing was in the box – and in the box is the game decider – we should be more clinical there.

"They closed the midfield more and had good counter-attacks. It was more difficult for us to get through and they got more space and had some good counters."

Ten Hag reserved special praise for Onana, who has kept four clean sheets in the last six Premier League games, one more than United managed in their previous 24 matches beforehand.

"A brilliant save from Andre – twice in one action," the Dutchman added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Brook Urges For Patience With 'Inexperienced' England
  2. ENG Vs AUS: Adil Rashid Becomes First England Spinner To Pick 200 ODI Wickets
  3. ENG Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Australia Dismantle England To Clinch 68-Run Win, Surge To 2-0 Series Lead
  4. Lesotho Vs Tanzania, Live Streaming, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch
  5. Ghana Vs Malawi, Live Streaming, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Premier League: Man Utd 'Ate Palace Alive' But Ten Hag Left Frustrated With Draw
  2. Real Madrid 4-1 Espanyol, La Liga: Modric Hails Attacking Firepower After Vinicius Inspires Turnaround
  3. Juventus 0-0 Napoli, Serie A: Conte Rues Clinical Edge But Satisfied With One Point
  4. Real Madrid 4-1 Espanyol, La Liga: Mbappe, Vinicius Lead Los Blancos Comeback
  5. Reims 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1: Dembele Equaliser Maintains Unbeaten Start
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
  2. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  3. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  4. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  5. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi US Visit: What You Need To Know About Quad And His Schedule
  2. Quad Summit 2024: Indians Welcome PM Modi In US, President Biden Meets Prime Minister
  3. EY Employee Death: Shashi Tharoor Brings Up Human Rights, Rahul Gandhi Asks AIPC To Draft Guidelines
  4. In Photos: AAP's Atishi Takes Oath As Youngest CM Of Delhi
  5. Fact-Checking Unit: Congress Welcomes Bombay HC Order Quashing Amended IT Rules On Fake News
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  2. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  3. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  4. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  5. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
World News
  1. Israeli Strike On School: At Least 22 Dead, Says Gaza Health Ministry
  2. In Pictures: Israel's Deadly Airstrike Destroys Lebanon's Beirut
  3. In Pictures: 'Oktoberfest', Germany's Centuries-Old Beer Festival, Begins
  4. Who Is Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono: The Woman Linked With Lebanon Pager Explosions | PhD, NGO Jobs And More
  5. Mouse In Airplane Meal Forces Flight To Make Emergency Landing
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch