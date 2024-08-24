Football

Alejandro Garnacho Can Become World Class At Manchester United, Says Erik Ten Hag

The 20-year-old has quickly become a favourite of Manchester United fans, having enjoyed an impressive 2023-24 campaign

Alejandro Garnacho-manchester-united-football
Alejandro Garnacho celebrates with Casemiro
info_icon

Erik ten Hag thinks Alejandro Garnacho has the X factor to become a world-class player at Manchester United, but claims the winger "has a long way to go." (More Football News)

The 20-year-old has quickly become a favourite of Manchester United fans, having enjoyed an impressive 2023-24 campaign.

Garnacho scored 10 goals in all competitions, including seven in the Premier League and also supplied four assists in 30 starts.

Jordan Ayew has completed a move from Crystal Palace to Leicester - null
Jordan Ayew Signs Permanent Contract With Premier League New Boys Leicester

BY Stats Perform

He has continued that form into this season, scoring against Manchester City in the Community Shield and coming off the bench to assist Joshua Zirkzee’s winner against Fulham in United's Premier League opener.

Despite this, Garnacho was again named on the bench for Manchester United’s trip to Brighton on Saturday and his manager insists there is plenty to do to elevate his game.

"To make that jump… It starts with hard work," said Ten Hag.

"That has brought him to where he is now and that will bring him to being a world-class player because I agree he has the potential."

Argentina international Garnacho is the latest in a history of wide players to endear themselves to United fans, with Ryan Giggs, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo all having been in a similar position throughout the club's illustrious past.

Having players of that ilk is something that Ten Hag believes is important for a club of United's standing.

"We need [exciting players] but I think every team at the top needs a player with the X factor," he said.

"Garnacho definitely has it in him to become that player. If you want to be that player - world class - then you have to do it consistently and he has a high potential, 100%."

The winger is, along with Rasmus Hojlund and Kobbie Mainoo, part of a clutch of younger talent at United that Ten Hag is excited about.

Mainoo worked his way into the England starting XI during Euro 2024 and ended the tournament as a first-choice pick in midfield. At just 19 years old, Ten Hag believes that will have helped his development and will help Manchester United going forward.

"Those experiences will only help him become a better player," he said.

"A perfect midfielder is one who is very good in attacking and very good in defending. He is a player who can do it, and he can play as an attacking midfielder and as a holding midfielder."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs SA: Nicholas Pooran Goes Past Suryakumar Yadav In Most Sixes List In T20Is - Check Full List
  2. Shikhar Dhawan Retires: 'Thank You Gabbar' Tributes Fill Up Social Media
  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: BAN All Out On 565, Lead PAK By 117 Runs In Rawalpindi
  4. WI Vs SA 1st T20I: West Indies Captain Rovman Powell Hits Out At His Side's 'Unacceptable' Rustiness
  5. West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs RSA Match On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Liverpool v Brentford Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Alejandro Garnacho Can Become World Class At Manchester United, Says Erik Ten Hag
  3. Borussia Monchengladbach 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen: Xabi Alonso Says His Side Must Show More Aggression
  4. La Liga: 'Frustrated' Bellingham Suggests 'His Body Needs Rest' After Sustaining Calf Injury
  5. India-U17 Vs Indonesia-U17, Friendly: Blue Colts Fine-Tune For Bali Clash Ahead Of SAFF Championship
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Preview, Players To Watch, Stats - All You Need To Know
  2. US Open 2024: Schedule, Prize Money, When And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Trains With 7-Year-Old Fan, Poised & Ready To Reclaim Her 2021 Crown
  4. US Open: Coco Gauff And Billi Jean King Amid Kids Ahead Of Start Of Tournament - In Pics
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Fired Two Members Of His Staff Over His Positive Steroid Tests In March
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News: Heavy Rains Pound Mumbai, Rajasthan; Rivers Flow Above Danger-Level In Gujarat
  2. In Photos: Protests Across Maharashtra Over Badlapur Sexual Assault
  3. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; CBI Files FIR For RG Kar Financial Irregularities
  4. Gujarat Factory Accident: Father, Son Among Three Killed After Getting Stuck In Machine
  5. Services On Delhi Metro's Red Line Delayed After 'Attempted Cable Theft': DMRC
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
  2. Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal
  3. Brooklynite Ella Emhoff Shines At DNC In Gown Made By A TikTokker
  4. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
  5. Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media
World News
  1. Taliban Bans Women From Showing Their Faces, Singing Or Reading In Public
  2. Shipwreck, Manslaughter Probe Into Sicily's Superyacht Sinking
  3. As Botswana Finds World’s Second Largest Diamond, A Look At Koh-i-Noor’s Story
  4. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
  5. Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; CBI Files FIR For RG Kar Financial Irregularities