Erik ten Hag thinks Alejandro Garnacho has the X factor to become a world-class player at Manchester United, but claims the winger "has a long way to go." (More Football News)
The 20-year-old has quickly become a favourite of Manchester United fans, having enjoyed an impressive 2023-24 campaign.
Garnacho scored 10 goals in all competitions, including seven in the Premier League and also supplied four assists in 30 starts.
He has continued that form into this season, scoring against Manchester City in the Community Shield and coming off the bench to assist Joshua Zirkzee’s winner against Fulham in United's Premier League opener.
Despite this, Garnacho was again named on the bench for Manchester United’s trip to Brighton on Saturday and his manager insists there is plenty to do to elevate his game.
"To make that jump… It starts with hard work," said Ten Hag.
"That has brought him to where he is now and that will bring him to being a world-class player because I agree he has the potential."
Argentina international Garnacho is the latest in a history of wide players to endear themselves to United fans, with Ryan Giggs, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo all having been in a similar position throughout the club's illustrious past.
Having players of that ilk is something that Ten Hag believes is important for a club of United's standing.
"We need [exciting players] but I think every team at the top needs a player with the X factor," he said.
"Garnacho definitely has it in him to become that player. If you want to be that player - world class - then you have to do it consistently and he has a high potential, 100%."
The winger is, along with Rasmus Hojlund and Kobbie Mainoo, part of a clutch of younger talent at United that Ten Hag is excited about.
Mainoo worked his way into the England starting XI during Euro 2024 and ended the tournament as a first-choice pick in midfield. At just 19 years old, Ten Hag believes that will have helped his development and will help Manchester United going forward.
"Those experiences will only help him become a better player," he said.
"A perfect midfielder is one who is very good in attacking and very good in defending. He is a player who can do it, and he can play as an attacking midfielder and as a holding midfielder."