Premier League 2024-25: Cody Gakpo Confident Of Replicating Euro 2024 Form For Liverpool Under Arne Slot

Cody Gakpo is confident he can replicate the form he showed at Euro 2024 for Liverpool in the Premier League under the guidance of Arne Slot. (More Football News)
Gakpo, who shared the Golden Boot with five other players at the European Championships with three goals, has failed to nail down a starting spot since his move to Anfield last year.
The Dutchman scored 16 goals across 53 appearances in all competitions last season, eight of which came in the Premier League for the Reds.
However, his performances in Germany saw him star for Ronald Koeman's side.
Gakpo's display against Romania in the last 16 saw him become the first Dutch player to score and assist in a knockout-stage game at the tournament since Frank Rijkaard in the 1992 semi-final versus Denmark.
The Liverpool man also led all Netherlands players for shots (12), shots on target (8), chances created from open play (11) and expected assists (1.9).
He created 10 chances from ball carries at Euro 2024, five times shooting himself and five times setting up teammates, with only Lamine Yamal (15) and Kylian Mbappe (11) bettering that total.
"I'm very confident. It was a good Euros for me [but] unfortunately we lost to England," Gakpo told Liverpool's website.
"It was a good one for us as a country as well, even though we could do better maybe.
"I'm very happy to be back, full of confidence and I need to keep performing like that here as well.
Since his arrival from PSV Eindhoven, Gakpo has often fluttered across the forward line, with the ability to play out wide or as a central striker.
Last season, 27 of his 53 appearances were played as a lone striker, proving to be his most effective with 15 of his 22 goal contributions coming in that position.
But with the Reds under Slot's stewardship this campaign, Gakpo was able to detail the position he will play for much of the upcoming season.
"Yeah, I spoke to him and obviously he sees me as a left winger. That's how I think he sees me," Gakpo said.
"We have a lot of players in the front line and you know the season is long and there can be some injuries in every position.
"So he said, 'You're playing there but maybe I need you in another position, you can play there as well. Just be ready.'
"For me, I'm here and I try to play the best football I can and help the club as much as I can with my qualities."