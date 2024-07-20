Football

Premier League 2024-25: Bournemouth Midfielder Tyler Adams To Miss Start Of Season Through Injury

Adams has only made three Premier League appearances totalling 118 minutes for the Cherries, and he will sit out the start of 2024-25 after aggravating a back issue at the Copa America

Tyler Adams in action at the Copa America
Tyler Adams in action at the Copa America
info_icon

Bournemouth and United States midfielder Tyler Adams will miss the start of the Premier League season after undergoing surgery on a back injury. (More Football News)

Adams joined Bournemouth from Leeds United in a deal worth over £20million last year but endured an injury-affected debut season at the Vitality Stadium.

He has only made three Premier League appearances totalling 118 minutes for the Cherries, and he will sit out the start of 2024-25 after aggravating a back issue at the Copa America.

Adams featured in all three of his country's games at their home tournament as they crashed out in the group stage, but Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola now expects to be without him in the early stages of the campaign.

"He finished the season with an injury in his back," Iraola said. "He wanted to play the Copa America because it was very important for him, but he had restrictions and was still in pain, so two days after they were knocked out, he had surgery.

"He is out for some time. It is difficult to say how long but he won't be fit for the start of the season. But September? October? I don't know."

Asked why Bournemouth did not prevent Adams from linking up with the USA, Iraola added: "It was not our choice.

"It is a decision for the nations, who are allowed to select players, and he wanted to play thinking the injury would get better but he felt it was getting worse."

