Portugal 2-2 Hungary, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Ronaldo Shatters Another Record

While Portugal's qualification for next year's World Cup will have to wait until at least next month to be confirmed, Ronaldo can celebrate another record to add to his vast collection

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Cristiano Ronaldo is now the all-time top scorer in World Cup qualifiers
Cristiano Ronaldo is now the all-time top scorer in World Cup qualifiers
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Portugal were held to a 2-2 draw by Hungary in Lisbon on Tuesday

  • Cristiano Ronaldo scored both the goals for Portugal

  • Ronaldo is now the leading goalscorer in the history of World Cup qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo is now the leading goalscorer in the history of World Cup qualifiers.

The 40-year-old netted twice as Portugal were held to a 2-2 draw by Hungary in Lisbon on Tuesday.

While Portugal's qualification for next year's World Cup will have to wait until at least next month to be confirmed, Ronaldo can celebrate another record to add to his vast collection.

Already the leading scorer in international football, Ronaldo is now the all-time best for goals in World Cup qualifying, having netted 41 times in such matches in total.

That takes him two clear of the previous joint-record holder, Carlos Ruiz, who scored 39 goals in 47 qualifiers for Guatemala.

Ronaldo's great rival, Lionel Messi (36), is third on the all-time list, while Ali Daei sits fourth with 35. Poland's Robert Lewandowski sits fifth on 33.

info_icon

Ronaldo's World Cup qualifying numbers

Ronaldo has featured in 51 World Cup qualifiers, averaging a goal every 104 minutes. 

He has helped Portugal win 36 of those games, suffering just two defeats.

His first World Cup qualifying goal came against Latvia, back on September 4, 2004.

Ronaldo, who is the only player to have scored at five different editions of the World Cup finals, has taken on 259 shots in qualifying, giving him a 15.9% conversion rate.

Related Content
Related Content

Five of his qualifying goals have been penalties, while two have come from direct free-kicks.

While the majority (23) of Ronaldo's goals have come with his right foot, he has netted an even number with his left foot and his head (nine each).

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also provided six assists, and having played a total of 4,295 minutes, it means he has averaged a goal involvement every 91 minutes.

Ronaldo has plundered hat-tricks against Sweden (2013), Northern Ireland (2013), the Faroe Islands (2017) and Luxembourg (2021), while he netted four goals in a match against Andorra in October 2016.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Woes Continue As Match Ends In No Result

  2. IND Vs AUS 2025: Australian Players Take Dig At India’s No-Handshake Policy Before ODI Series; Video

  3. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India's Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios Explained

  4. Gautam Gambhir's Blueprint: Ranji Trophy Grind Before South Africa Test Series

  5. Gautam Gambhir Non-Committal On Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma For ICC ODI World Cup 2027

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. One Hundred Years Of...Right, Left, And The Middle

  3. How Will The RSS Align Its Philosophy Of Cultural Homogeneity With Adivasi Identities?

  4. Bihar Polls: BJP Releases First List of 71 Candidates; Drops Assembly Speaker

  5. Can The RSS's Religious Reinterpretation Woo The Seven Sisters?

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Madagascar President Flees Amid Gen-Z Uprising

  2. China Vows to ‘Fight to the End’ as U.S. Imposes 100% Tariffs on All Chinese Goods

  3. Kenyan Catholic Church Introduces New Altar Wine After Old Variety Was Sold In Local Shops

  4. Trump To Attend Thailand-Cambodia Peace Deal Signing At ASEAN Summit

  5. China Urges Pakistan And Afghanistan To Ease Border Tensions Through Dialogue

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Polls: BJP Releases First List of 71 Candidates; Drops Assembly Speaker

  2. NC Versus BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls In Jammu And Kashmir

  3. Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi Confirmed Dead After Hamas Hostage Crisis

  4. Haryana on High Alert After IPS Officer Y Puram Kumar’s Alleged Suicide

  5. Militant Arrested, Large Cache Of Arms Recovered In Manipur Operations

  6. 2025 Korea Drama Awards Full Winners List: Byeon Woo Seok, Park Bo Young, Chung Su Bin And Others Win Big

  7. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5: Gill Leads India To 2-0 Sweep In Maiden Series Win As Captain

  8. Horoscope Today, October 14, 2025: Predictions for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs