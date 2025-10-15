Portugal 2-2 Hungary, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Ronaldo Shatters Another Record

Portugal were held to a 2-2 draw by Hungary in Lisbon on Tuesday
Cristiano Ronaldo scored both the goals for Portugal
Ronaldo is now the leading goalscorer in the history of World Cup qualifiers
The 40-year-old netted twice as Portugal were held to a 2-2 draw by Hungary in Lisbon on Tuesday.
While Portugal's qualification for next year's World Cup will have to wait until at least next month to be confirmed, Ronaldo can celebrate another record to add to his vast collection.
Already the leading scorer in international football, Ronaldo is now the all-time best for goals in World Cup qualifying, having netted 41 times in such matches in total.
That takes him two clear of the previous joint-record holder, Carlos Ruiz, who scored 39 goals in 47 qualifiers for Guatemala.
Ronaldo's great rival, Lionel Messi (36), is third on the all-time list, while Ali Daei sits fourth with 35. Poland's Robert Lewandowski sits fifth on 33.
Ronaldo's World Cup qualifying numbers
Ronaldo has featured in 51 World Cup qualifiers, averaging a goal every 104 minutes.
He has helped Portugal win 36 of those games, suffering just two defeats.
His first World Cup qualifying goal came against Latvia, back on September 4, 2004.
Ronaldo, who is the only player to have scored at five different editions of the World Cup finals, has taken on 259 shots in qualifying, giving him a 15.9% conversion rate.
Five of his qualifying goals have been penalties, while two have come from direct free-kicks.
While the majority (23) of Ronaldo's goals have come with his right foot, he has netted an even number with his left foot and his head (nine each).
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also provided six assists, and having played a total of 4,295 minutes, it means he has averaged a goal involvement every 91 minutes.
Ronaldo has plundered hat-tricks against Sweden (2013), Northern Ireland (2013), the Faroe Islands (2017) and Luxembourg (2021), while he netted four goals in a match against Andorra in October 2016.