Portsmouth 0-3 West Brom, EFL Championship: Baggies Go Top By Routing Pompey

West Brom went top of the early-season Championship table with a comfortable 3-0 win at Portsmouth on Sunday, with Alex Mowatt scoring twice. (More Football News)
Mowatt struck twice in the second half after Josh Maja had given Carlos Corberan's men an early lead at Fratton Park, as Portsmouth's wait for a first win of the season continued.
Maja needed just 54 seconds to put Albion ahead, slamming home for his fifth goal of the season after Tom Fellows got to the byline to cut it back.
The visitors started the second half almost as quickly as they began the first, doubling their lead on 51 minutes as Mowatt curled home left-footed following fine combination play from John Swift and Karlan Grant.
If Mowatt's first goal was good, his second was outstanding as he capped the result in stoppage time, whipping a free-kick into the top-right corner to give Norris no chance.
West Brom's fourth win of the season sees them move one point clear of Sunderland at the summit, while Portsmouth slip to 23rd, only taking three points since their promotion from League One.
Data Debrief: Maja out on his own
Maja's fifth goal of the season took him one clear at the top of the Championship's scoring charts, ahead of Blackburn Rovers' Yulo Ohashi, Oxford United's Mark Harris and Millwall's Duncan Watmore (all four).
Maja was certainly busy on Sunday, attempting more shots (six) and accumulating more expected goals (1.03 xG) than anyone else on the pitch, while also laying on one chance.