Football

Portsmouth 0-3 West Brom, EFL Championship: Baggies Go Top By Routing Pompey

Alex Mowatt struck twice in the second half after Josh Maja had given Carlos Corberan's men an early lead, as Portsmouth's wait for a first win of the season continued

Alex Mowatt
Alex Mowatt celebrates after scoring versus Portsmouth
info_icon

West Brom went top of the early-season Championship table with a comfortable 3-0 win at Portsmouth on Sunday, with Alex Mowatt scoring twice. (More Football News)

Mowatt struck twice in the second half after Josh Maja had given Carlos Corberan's men an early lead at Fratton Park, as Portsmouth's wait for a first win of the season continued.

Maja needed just 54 seconds to put Albion ahead, slamming home for his fifth goal of the season after Tom Fellows got to the byline to cut it back.

The visitors started the second half almost as quickly as they began the first, doubling their lead on 51 minutes as Mowatt curled home left-footed following fine combination play from John Swift and Karlan Grant.

If Mowatt's first goal was good, his second was outstanding as he capped the result in stoppage time, whipping a free-kick into the top-right corner to give Norris no chance.

EFL Championship, Cardiff vs Swansea - Nigel French/PA
EFL Championship: Cardiff Player Cut By Falling Advertising Screen Day After Ball Boy Incident

BY Associated Press

West Brom's fourth win of the season sees them move one point clear of Sunderland at the summit, while Portsmouth slip to 23rd, only taking three points since their promotion from League One.

Data Debrief: Maja out on his own

Maja's fifth goal of the season took him one clear at the top of the Championship's scoring charts, ahead of Blackburn Rovers' Yulo Ohashi, Oxford United's Mark Harris and Millwall's Duncan Watmore (all four).

Maja was certainly busy on Sunday, attempting more shots (six) and accumulating more expected goals (1.03 xG) than anyone else on the pitch, while also laying on one chance.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs AUS: Heavy Rain In Manchester Forces T20I Series Stalemate
  2. ENG Vs AUS, ODI Series: Jos Buttler Sidelined Due To Persistent Calf Injury, Harry Brook To Captain England
  3. England Vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Series Ends In Draw Following Old Trafford Washout With No Play Possible
  4. New Zealand Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads - All Details Of NZ Vs SL Matches
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Anshul Kamboj's Eight-Wicket Haul Propels India C To Lead Over India B & Standings
Football News
  1. Portsmouth 0-3 West Brom, EFL Championship: Baggies Go Top By Routing Pompey
  2. Girona 1-4 Barcelona, La Liga: Lamine Yamal Scores Two As Blaugrana Stay Perfect
  3. Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal, EPL: Postecoglou Insists Spurs Can Win Trophies
  4. Wolves 1-2 Newcastle, EPL: Schar, Barnes Stunners Seal Comeback Win For Magpies
  5. Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal, EPL: Gabriel Magalhaes Snatches Derby-Day Win
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  2. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  3. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  4. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
  5. Davis Cup: Novak Djokovic Keeps Serbia On Track As Casper Ruud Seals Norway Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Men National Champ's 2024 Wrap: Jharkhand, Odisha Enter Quarterfinals
  2. Asian Champions Hockey Trophy 2024 Semi-Final Preview: Undefeated India Take On Unpredictable South Korea
  3. Men's National Junior Hockey Champ's Day 6 Wrap: Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab Secure Victories
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Semifinals: Who Plays Whom, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. India Vs Pakistan Hockey Rivalry: Head-To-Head Record Ahead Of Possible ACT Final Clash

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Er Rashid Announces Awami Ittehad Party's Alliance With Jamaat-e-Islami For J&K Assembly Polls
  2. Day In Pics: September 15, 2024
  3. Court Sends Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal In CBI Custody Till Sept 17|Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Top Points
  4. CM Kejriwal Vows To Resign In 2 Days If People Don't Give 'Certificate Of Honesty'; Demands Early Polls In Delhi
  5. PM Modi Flags Off 6 New Vande Bharat Trains Connecting Ranchi To Several States| Check Routes & Timings
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. France Says At Least 8 People Died Trying To Cross English Channel
  2. Russia-Ukraine War: Two Killed, One Injured In Odesa In Overnight Missile Attack
  3. Middle East Tensions: Houthis Claim Drone Attack In Tel Aviv; Demand For Urgent Hostage Deal Grows
  4. Amid Western Fears Of Nuclear Plans, Iran Successfully Launches Satellite Programme
  5. Russia Warns Of 'War' As NATO Military Chair Backs Ukraine's Use Of Long-Range Missiles
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them