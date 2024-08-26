Football

EFL Championship: Cardiff Player Cut By Falling Advertising Screen Day After Ball Boy Incident

A Cardiff player cut his leg when an advertising screen fell on him under pressure from fans as the team was celebrating a goal in a Welsh derby at Swansea in the second division of English soccer

Cardiff-vs-Swansea-PA-Photo
EFL Championship, Cardiff vs Swansea Photo: Nigel French/PA
info_icon

A Cardiff player cut his leg when an advertising screen fell on him under pressure from fans as the team was celebrating a goal in a Welsh derby at Swansea in the second division of English soccer. (More Football News)

The incident came a day after two West Ham players had to pull a ball boy out from underneath a collapsed advertising screen during a goal celebration in a Premier League game at Crystal Palace, and led Cardiff assistant coach Omer Riza to question whether there was enough security at Sunday's game.

Ollie Tanner had to have a cut on his leg treated after he set up the equaliser in a 1-1 draw but was then injured during the ensuing celebrations as Cardiff fans behind the goal ran toward the players and the advertising screens gave way.

“You're looking around and saying, Potentially should there be more security around the pitch?' So fans can't come towards the advertisement signs," Riza said.

“That's a heavy sign that fell down there and Ollie's got a big cut on his leg.

... He's OK, he continued and carried on but he had to go off the pitch for 30 seconds and that could have hurt us in that period.”

Swansea manager Luke Williams said every team needs to review its safety measures around the perimeter of the field following the weekend's events.

“It's something that has to be looked at by security officers of all clubs because there was an incident at the West Ham game as well,” Williams said.

“So I guess there will be a reaction to this now by the authorities and safety officers who will decide what's best.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Mumbai Vs TNCA XI Preview, Buchi Babu: Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan In Focus
  2. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ahmed Shehzad Lambasts PCB After Pakistan Hit 'New Low' In Rawalpindi
  3. West Indies Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs RSA Match On TV And Online
  4. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Jess Jonassen Left Out As Australia Name Squad For Title Defence
  5. Waqar Younis’ Three-Week Stint As PCB Chairman's Advisor Ends - Report
Football News
  1. Chelsea Vs Wolves, Premier League: Blues Celebrate Emphatic 6-2 Victory With Noni Madueke's Hat-Trick – In Pics
  2. EFL Championship: Cardiff Player Cut By Falling Advertising Screen Day After Ball Boy Incident
  3. Arsenal Vs Aston Villa, Premier League: Gunners Beat The Lions 2-0 Under Mikel Arteta - In Pics
  4. Football Transfers: Dara O'Shea Joins Ipswich Town From Burnley On Five-Year Deal
  5. Atletico Madrid 3-0 Girona, La Liga: Diego Simeone's Side Seals First Victory Of Season
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Who Has The Best Shot At Title? Players Not Too Sure
  2. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Vows 'I Will Be 100%' At Flushing Meadows After Ankle Concern
  3. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Happy To 'Do Things Differently' At Flushing Meadows
  4. Monterrey Open: Linda Noskova Earns Maiden WTA Tour Title - Match Report
  5. Novak Djokovic Calls Out Inconsistency; Jannik Sinner's Positive Steroid Tests Raise Eyebrows
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Govt First To Offer Unified Pension Scheme To Employees After Central Push
  2. Gujarat: Tractor-Trolley Carrying 17 People Sweeps Aways In Flooded River In Morbi; 10 Rescued So Far
  3. Union Territory Of Ladakh Gets 5 New Districts
  4. Deep Depression Over MP To Bring Extremely Heavy Rainfall For These States, Red Alert On
  5. After Opposing Lateral Entry, BJP Ally Chirag Paswan Backs Caste Census
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. When Is The Best Time To Travel This Fall To Save Big On Airfare?
  2. Can Your Dog See Colors? Know How Dogs See The World
  3. LAX KFC Is Ranked The Worst In US; Here’s Why
  4. From Heatwaves To Snow: California's Summer Takes An Unexpected Turn
  5. Inside MrBeast’s Controversy: How Recent Scandals Brought Down YouTube’s Most Popular Creator
World News
  1. Pakistan: Gunmen Kill 23 People In Balochistan After Forcing Them Off Vehicles
  2. Mid-East Tensions: Israel, Hezbollah Pull Back After Airstrike Sunday, Long-Feared War Averted For Now
  3. Donald Trump Issues World War III Warning: 'Sleepy Joe Sleeping On A Beach'
  4. When Is The Best Time To Travel This Fall To Save Big On Airfare?
  5. Elon Musk Slams Wrongful Arrest Of Telegram CEO, Calls For Zuckerberg To Be Arrested Instead | Here's Why
Latest Stories
  1. Mid-East Tensions: Israel, Hezbollah Pull Back After Airstrike Sunday, Long-Feared War Averted For Now
  2. Doctors Remove Knife, Nail Cutters, Keys From 22-Year-Old Bihar Youth's Stomach
  3. Pakistan: Gunmen Kill 23 People In Balochistan After Forcing Them Off Vehicles
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 26, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  6. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know