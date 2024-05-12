Pochettino Reiterates Desire To Stay At Chelsea As Improved Form Continues

Mauricio Pochettino reiterated he plans to still be in charge of Chelsea next season following his side's remarkable win over Nottingham Forest. (More Football News)
Chelsea made it three wins in a row - and four without defeat - thanks to a battling 3-2 victory in Saturday's Premier League clash at City Ground.
Pochettino has repeatedly had his position called into question this season, but the Blues' upturn in form has changed all that.
Speaking on the eve of the Forest game, the Argentinian said he would stay as long as owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali were happy.
And asked again about his future by Sky Sports after the match, Pochettino said: "I had an honest conversation in the press conference.
"To clarify, if the owner is happy with my job we can continue. I am always a coach who is thinking long term.
"All departments must be happy for us to be a good team to compete. I still have one more year in my contract and I am thinking to be here."
Chelsea found themselves behind against Forest when Mykhailo Mudryk's opener was cancelled out by Willy Boly and Callum Hudson-Odoi.
However, Raheem Sterling equalised on 80 minutes and fellow substitute Reece James assisted Nicolas Jackson's winner two minutes later.
The 35 points Chelsea have collected since Boxing Day has been bettered only by top three sides Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.
"The best thing is the way that we always believe until the end," Pochettino said after his side's latest victory. "Football is about fighting.
"I am pleased because the players from the bench made a big impact so I am happy with our recovery.
"It was important for the team to finish the season strong, with the hope to start next season really well.
"If we are honest, we were punished in our first 10 games. Our performance was good but we were not clinical and we wasted big chances.
"All the data said we were in a false position. After we beat Tottenham, in the last 24 games we are in the top four or five.
"I want to be positive, that is important. We have struggled in these type of games but this young team need to realise how we need to compete."
Chelsea are level on points with sixth-place Newcastle United, who occupy a Europa Conference League play-off spot.
Tottenham are six points better off in a Europa League spot, meanwhile, with two games left to play for both sides.
Asked if his side can still qualify for Europe, Pochettino said: "I hope, yes. But there are still two big games."
Forest, who were deducted four points earlier in the season, are still not mathematically certain of Premier League safety heading into their final game of the season.
However, only a Luton Town win against Fulham and a Forest loss at Burnley, as well as a 12-goal swing, will see the Reds relegated.
Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo now wants his side to conclude a difficult 2023-24 campaign on a high next weekend.
"We will prepare for the game against Burnley the way we always do, to complete well," he told Sky Sports.
"It's important to finish the season on a high. As a club we have lots to learn. We lost four points which means a lot.
"You know how hard it is to achieve points in the league. But we have the foundation to do much better."