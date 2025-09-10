Piotr Zielinski Eyes Big Comeback After Injury-Hit Debut At Inter

Piotr Zielinski is determined to make his mark at Inter after a frustrating debut season hampered by injuries, aiming to show fans his true quality

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Piotr Zielinski Injury Recovery
Inter midfielder Piotr Zielinski in action.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Piotr Zielinski struggled with injuries in his first season at Inter, playing just 26 Serie A games after joining from Napoli

  • The 31-year-old has extensive Serie A experience: 391 matches, 44 goals, 49 assists

  • Eager to impress, Piotr Zielinski came off the bench in Inter’s opening two games and is ready to prove his worth

Piotr Zielinski is determined to prove his worth to Inter fans struggling with injuries during his first season with the club.

The Poland international joined Inter as a free agent after eight seasons with Napoli, but only managed to play 26 Serie A matches due to consistent “small injuries”.

The last time Zielinski played fewer than 26 league games in a single season was during the 2013/14 season when he was representing Udinese.

The 31-year-old has played 391 matches in the Italian top-flight during his career, scoring 44 goals and providing 49 assists.

Zielinski, who came off the bench in Inter’s first two games of the season, is eager to show the Inter faithful what he is truly capable of producing.

“I started with small injuries, which meant I was never able to reach the top. Then another one came just as I was gaining confidence and finding some continuity,” Zielinski told SportMediaset.

Related Content
Related Content

“Unfortunately, injuries left their mark on my first season at Inter, but it went well and I’m happy.

“This year I want to prove that I am an Inter player, that I have quality and that I will be able to give a lot to this team.

“I want to give my best, I want to show the fans Zielinski in his prime.

“I’m willing to do anything. I can play anywhere in midfield. Wherever the coach puts me, I’ll give my best so I think I’ll feel good regardless of the formation.” 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  2. Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup T20: Rashid Khan Happy With Spin Riches After 94-Run Win

  3. Asia Cup 2025, India Vs UAE, Match 2: T20I Head-To-Head Record, Match Prediction, Likely XI's

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Making Final Could Shift Spectacle From Ahmedabad To Colombo - Report

  5. SA20 Auction 2025-26: Dewald Brevis Becomes Most Expensive Buy As Markram, Mulder And Others Strike Big

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Jaishankar Warns BRICS Against Linking Trade Policies To Political Issues

  2. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  3. Pakistani Intruder Apprehended Along International Border In Jammu

  4. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  5. Elgar Parishad Case: Supreme Court To Hear Activist Mahesh Raut's Bail Plea On September 15

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Nepal Protests: GenZ Leads Mass Uprising Against Corruption and Social Media Ban In Kathmandu

  2. Violence Escalates in Nepal as Protestors Torch PM's Residence

  3. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  4. Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Resigns As Violent Protests Erupt In Kathmandu Over Corruption Allegations

  5. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

Latest Stories

  1. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  2. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  3. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  4. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B

  5. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  6. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  7. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  8. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis