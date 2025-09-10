Piotr Zielinski Eyes Big Comeback After Injury-Hit Debut At Inter

Piotr Zielinski struggled with injuries in his first season at Inter, playing just 26 Serie A games after joining from Napoli
The 31-year-old has extensive Serie A experience: 391 matches, 44 goals, 49 assists
Eager to impress, Piotr Zielinski came off the bench in Inter’s opening two games and is ready to prove his worth
Piotr Zielinski is determined to prove his worth to Inter fans struggling with injuries during his first season with the club.
The Poland international joined Inter as a free agent after eight seasons with Napoli, but only managed to play 26 Serie A matches due to consistent “small injuries”.
The last time Zielinski played fewer than 26 league games in a single season was during the 2013/14 season when he was representing Udinese.
The 31-year-old has played 391 matches in the Italian top-flight during his career, scoring 44 goals and providing 49 assists.
Zielinski, who came off the bench in Inter’s first two games of the season, is eager to show the Inter faithful what he is truly capable of producing.
“I started with small injuries, which meant I was never able to reach the top. Then another one came just as I was gaining confidence and finding some continuity,” Zielinski told SportMediaset.
“Unfortunately, injuries left their mark on my first season at Inter, but it went well and I’m happy.
“This year I want to prove that I am an Inter player, that I have quality and that I will be able to give a lot to this team.
“I want to give my best, I want to show the fans Zielinski in his prime.
“I’m willing to do anything. I can play anywhere in midfield. Wherever the coach puts me, I’ll give my best so I think I’ll feel good regardless of the formation.”