Peru Vs Ecuador Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch Matchday 16 Fixture

Ecuador will look to get back on track on a winning note and inch towards World Cup qualification in the ongoing CONMEBOL Qualifiers when they travel to Peru for the matchday 16 fixture.
Ecuador come into this fixture on the back of a 0-0 draw against Brazil whereas the hosts also played out a draw against Colombia in their match.
If Ecuador beat Peru, the Tricolours could help secure automatic qualification, however history suggests otherwise for them especially in their clashes against Peru.
Despite the overall issues, Peru have been dominant on their hometurf, going unbeaten in their last five WC qualifiers, winning two, with their only defeat coming against Brazil and Argentina.
Predicted XIs
Peru Predicted XIs:
Gallesse; Advincula, Zambrano, Garces, Lopez; Aquino, Tapia, Flores; Polo, Guerrero, Reyna
Ecuador Predicted XIs:
Valle; Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie, Estupinan; Angulo, Vite, Caicedo, Minda; Yeboah, Franco
Peru Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers – Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Peru Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier match being played?
The Peru Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier match will be played on Wednesday, June 11 at the Estadio Nacional with kick off time set at 7 AM IST.
Where to watch the Peru Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier match live online?
The Peru Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. The match will not be televised in India.