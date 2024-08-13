Paulo Dybala Rumours Have Nothing To Do With Roma Team Selection: Daniele De Rossi

Paulo Dybala's absence from Roma's starting line-up against Everton had nothing to do with the rumours regarding his future, head coach Daniele De Rossi has said. (More Football News)
The Argentina international was brought on for the final 15 minutes of Saturday's 1-1 pre-season friendly draw at Goodison Park, with De Rossi fielding a strong side in Roma's final warm-up game.
Dybala has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League during the close season, but De Rossi is adamant he was not left out for that reason.
"The line-up does not depend on rumours," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Nothing influenced my decisions. I deployed the team that I wanted to see against Everton.
"The start of the season is near, and we must be more similar to what we want to be. I experimented, like in other games. Those who came to England are all Roma players, then we'll see what happens.
"This is true not only for Dybala but for everyone. When I was asked if there were players who should stay at all costs, I said no. Whoever wants to leave is free to do so."
Dybala scored 16 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for Roma last season - a tally bettered only by Romelu Lukaku, who scored 21 goals in 47 outings.
No Roma player, meanwhile, was directly involved in more goals than Dybala's 26, having set up 10 for his team-mates.
The 30-year-old also led the way for chances created (61) and big chances created (15) among Roma players in all competitions in 2023-24.
Twenty-two of those combined goals and assists came in Serie A, which only Olivier Giroud (23) and Lautaro Martinez (27) of Milan and Inter Milan respectively could better.