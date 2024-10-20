Paul Pogba's Juventus Comeback Hopes Diminish As Cristiano Giuntoli Declares Squad Complete

Paul Pogba's hopes of playing for Juventus again took a hit on Saturday when Bianconeri director Cristiano Giuntoli said that the Serie A side are complete without him. ()
The 31-year-old midfielder will end his doping ban in March after testing positive for DHEA in September 2023, a banned substance that boosts testosterone levels.
The former France international had his punishment cut earlier this month from an initial four years to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport and will be eligible to play for Juve as soon as the ban ends.
Yet Giuntoli suggested Thiago Motta's side are content in coping without the World Cup winner, at least for the time being.
"Our position is clear. Pogba has been a great player, he has been out for a long time and last year we were forced to invest in other players," Giuntoli told DAZN ahead of Saturday's 1-0 win over Lazio.
"So now the squad is complete as it is."
Juventus have not missed Pogba so far this season, remaining unbeaten through their first eight league games after Mario Gila's own goal handed them the narrow win over Lazio.
The club are yet to release any further update on Pogba, whose contract in Turin expires in June 2026.