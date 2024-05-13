Football

Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Toulouse, Ligue 1: Visitors Spoil Ligue 1 Champions Party

Luis Enrique's side struggled for form after their midweek Champions League semi-final loss to Borussia Dortmund, falling again at home to remain on 70 points from 32 games, six clear of second-placed Monaco

Paris Saint-Germain were stunned by Toulouse at home on Sunday.
Paris Saint-Germain were stunned in a 3-1 home defeat by Toulouse on Sunday, as the newly-crowned champions suffered only their second loss in Ligue 1 this season. (More Football News)

Kylian Mbappe, who confirmed on Friday that he will leave PSG at the end of the season, opened the scoring after eight minutes with a fine finish into an open goal following a pinpoint pass from goalkeeper Arnau Tenas.

Toulouse equalised five minutes later through Thijs Dalling, who coolly slotted home from close range before Yann Gboho put the visitors ahead with a superb curling effort into the top right corner in the 68th minute.

Luis Enrique Proud Of Kylian Mbappe But Understands Decision To Leave Paris Saint-Germain

BY Stats Perform

Frank Magri's stoppage-time strike sealed the win for Toulouse, who are 10th in the standings with 43 points.

Data Debrief: PSG’s defensive problems

PSG have now gone 11 home games without a clean sheet in Ligue 1, equalling their longest such run in their history in the top flight (also 11 in October 1978-May 1979).

Having suffered an unexpected defeat here, PSG also missed the chance to match their second-longest unbeaten run in the league (27 between August 1993 and April 1994), behind the 36 across March 2015 and February 2016.

